Porsha Williams Puts Ex Simon Guobadia on Notice: Don't 'Destroy, Conceal, or Alter' Financial Records During Divorce or Else!
Porsha Williams had a stern warning for her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, cautioning him from destroying, concealing, or altering any documents or evidence related to their financial records during their divorce... or else. RadarOnline.com obtained The Real Housewives of Atlanta's divorce petition filed in Georgia on February 22, in which Williams demanded the prenuptial agreement they signed just days before their wedding be enforced.
The Bravolebrity, who announced her return to the Housewives franchise before pulling the plug on her 15-month marriage, made it clear that she doesn't want her estranged husband to alter their financials or sell off any property during their divorce battle.
“After a petition for divorce has been filed, no transfer of property by either party, except a bona fide transfer in payment of preexisting debts, shall pass title so as to avoid the vesting thereof according to the final verdict of the jury in the case," the documents read.
“Pending the final determination by the court of the right of either party to alimony, neither party shall make any substantial change in the assets of the parties’ estate except in the course of ordinary business affairs and except for bona fide transfers for value," Williams' petition continued.
The reality star didn't hold back on her demands, warning her ex "not to destroy, conceal, or alter any video, audio, paper, or electronic files or other data in connection with this pending litigation, including, but not limited to, any of the following items that are either presently in your possession or control, or which may come into your possession while this case is ongoing: any financial records or statements; all income records; all tax records; all expense records; all recordings or evidence reflecting relevant conduct by either party; any item that supports any defense raised by you to this complaint’ and/or any item which supports any claim made by you in any counterclaim or pleading filed in this matter. You are further notified that a failure to comply with this notice may result in sanctions for any destruction or failures to preserve any such evidence, including without limitation adverse inferences against you at trial, as well as an award of expenses and attorney fees necessitate by such conduct."
Williams appears to want to wrap up their divorce quickly, noting that they do not share any minor children so custody and child support won't be an issue. The RHOA star has one daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, 4, whom she shares with her ex, Dennis McKinley.
The divorce documents also reveal that Williams and Guobadia signed their prenup on November 17, 2022, before saying "I do" eight days later on November 25, 2022.
She wants the prenup enforced and is also demanding her ex pay for her attorney fees while citing that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no prospects for a reconciliation."
The divorce came at an interesting time for the pair. Williams filed to end their short-lived marriage as rumors swirled that Guobadia was being denied citizenship. A source told People that the breakup was not related to the rumors.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Simon’s company was sued for $800k over an alleged unpaid bill for private jet trips just weeks before the divorce.