Porsha Williams Puts Ex Simon Guobadia on Notice: Don't 'Destroy, Conceal, or Alter' Financial Records During Divorce or Else!

The Bravolebrity, who announced her return to the Housewives franchise before pulling the plug on her 15-month marriage, made it clear that she doesn't want her estranged husband to alter their financials or sell off any property during their divorce battle.

“After a petition for divorce has been filed, no transfer of property by either party, except a bona fide transfer in payment of preexisting debts, shall pass title so as to avoid the vesting thereof according to the final verdict of the jury in the case," the documents read.