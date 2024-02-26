‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia’s Company Sued For $814k Over Alleged Unpaid Private Jet Bill

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband Simon Guobadia's company was hit with a massive lawsuit over an alleged unpaid private jet bill. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last month, NetJets Aviation, Inc. sued Guobadia’s business Simcol Petroleum Limited Company.

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit, first reported by YouTuber Tisa Tells, said NetJets operates a “fractional aircraft program.” The company “engages in the business of selling and leasing fractional interests in private jets in the NetJets Fractional Program.” A fractional aircraft program allows for multiple owners to share the use and costs of the aircraft.

Article continues below advertisement

The company said Simcol Petroleum Limited Company entered into a deal in August 2020. The suit said Simcol agreed to lease a 12.5% interest in a Cessna Citation aircraft. NetJets said Simcol agreed to increase its lease to a 15.62% interest on July 3, 2021.

Source: @porsha4real/instagram

Article continues below advertisement

However, NetJets said, “Defendants breached the terms of the Program Agreement by failing to timely pay to Plaintiffs all amounts due under the Program Agreement, and Plaintiffs terminated the Program Agreement under its terms on or about February 28, 2023.” “At the time of the termination of the Program Agreement, Defendant owed to Plaintiffs the amount of $974,213.11 under the terms of the Program Agreement,” the suit read.

In the suit, NetJets said they reached a confidential deal with Simcol in August 2023. Guobadia’s company allegedly agreed to pay NetJets $839k in monthly installments with interest. NetJets said Simcol made the first installment payment of $25k but then failed to pay the second installment payment due on October 2, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @porsha4real/instagram

The suit said SImcol has failed to make any additional payments since the first installment payment. The lawsuit demanded Simcol be ordered to pay the remaining $814k owed on the deal plus interest.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, NetJets asked that Simon be ordered to pay its legal bills associated with the case. Simon has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Source: bravo

The case was filed on January 26, 2024. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon on February 22. A source told People that the split was an “ongoing matter” and was not related to recent rumors about Simons’ citizenship status. The pair wed in November 2022 after announcing their engagement in May 2021. The exes do not share any children. The drama comes as Porsha recently announced she would be returning to RHOA next season.