It's Over! 'RHOA' Porsha Williams Files for Divorce from Hubby Simon Guobadia After Just 15 Months of Marriage
It’s over! Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are divorcing after just over a year of marriage, RadarOnline.com can report.
The returning Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from Guobadia in Atlanta, according to court documents released this week.
Rumors have circulated online regarding Guobadia's citizenship status, but a source close to the couple insisted that the divorce has no connection to recent allegations about his past.
The specific reasons behind their split remain unclear, according to the insider.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Williams, 42, and Guobadia, 59, exchanged vows in November 2022 in a Nigerian traditional ceremony followed by an American wedding in Atlanta.
Their engagement was announced in May 2021 – just one month after they began dating.
Williams expressed their whirlwind romance with a social media post declaring their love and happiness. Guobadia also shared his excitement, stating they were a perfect match.
"Yes we are crazy in love," Williams wrote at the time alongside a selfie with Guobadia. "I know it's fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night."
“We checked ALL of each other's boxes,” Guobadia added in a post of his own. “And then some."
Williams, who has a 4-year-old daughter named Pilar from a previous relationship, recently revealed her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its upcoming 16th season after a two-year hiatus.
She also reportedly signed a deal with NBCUniversal for "scripted project opportunities across the company's broadcast and streaming properties."
Williams expressed gratitude for the opportunity shortly after the move was announced earlier this year.
“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she wrote in a statement shortly after her return to RHOA was announced. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"
Williams originally joined RHOA in its fifth season and later appeared with Guobadia on the reality show Porsha's Family Matters in 2021.
She most recently starred in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's third season which aired last year.
"After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter," Williams said in 2021 when she announced that she would not be returning to the hit Bravo show for its 14th season.
"Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise,” she continued before returning to the show just two years later. “This was a difficult decision to not only make but also come to terms with.”
“It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."