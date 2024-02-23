'My Ride or Die': Porsha Williams All Smiles With Estranged Husband Simon Days Before Shock Divorce Filing

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was living it up with her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, in a video she posted days before pulling the plug on their marriage.

The Bravolebrity called her beau "my ride or die" and added the hashtag "BeHisPeace" in the caption of a clip showing the two cruising around in a jet car during their visit to Dubai, RadarOnline.com has learned.