'My Ride or Die': Porsha Williams All Smiles With Estranged Husband Simon Days Before Shock Divorce Filing
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was living it up with her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, in a video she posted days before pulling the plug on their marriage.
The Bravolebrity called her beau "my ride or die" and added the hashtag "BeHisPeace" in the caption of a clip showing the two cruising around in a jet car during their visit to Dubai, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Social media users pointed out there was no indication of trouble in paradise at the time. "It was all good about a week ago," one fan of the franchise remarked.
"Happy Wife Happy Life," read another post of the pair celebrating Valentine's Day tagged in the United Arab Emirates. "Mrs. Guobadias."
Court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com showed the RHOA star filed for divorce from Guobadia on Thursday in Atlanta, putting an end to their union after 15 months.
She exchanged vows with the Nigerian-born businessman in November 2022, first marrying in a lavish traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony in Atlanta followed by a traditional American ceremony.
In recent weeks, rumors have been swirling about Guobadia's citizen status. However, an insider told PEOPLE the split is "unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon's past" but rather an "ongoing matter" between the now-exes.
Williams will soon be returning to the Bravo reality series for season 16 after taking some time away from the franchise. She had been a cast member for nine seasons before announcing her departure in 2021.
- It's Over! 'RHOA' Porsha Williams Files for Divorce from Hubby Simon Guobadia After Just 15 Months of Marriage
- Andy Cohen Is Confident Porsha Williams Is Not Quitting 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Forever, As Reality Star Teases Upcoming Spin-Off Show
- Bravo Not Filming When 'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Got Engaged To Simon Guobadia
Following her exit, she and Guobadia appeared together on spinoff Porsha's Family Matters in 2021 and Williams returned for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which aired last year.
Not only will she be a regular fixture on RHOA again, but Williams also signed a deal with NBCUniversal to partner on "scripted project opportunities across the company's broadcast and streaming properties."
"I'm incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family," she announced ahead of her comeback. "I'm looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!"
Prior to the big reveal, sources connected to the reality star told RadarOnline.com earlier this month that she had not yet signed a contract to rejoin the show.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Williams and Guobadia first crossed paths while filming season 13 through his then-wife Falynn Pina before the couple's breakup and accusations that Pina cheated.
Guobadia popped the question to Williams in May 2021.