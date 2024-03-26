‘Retaliation’: Porsha Williams Accuses Ex Simon Guobadia of Changing Locks on Their Home, Allegedly Fleeing to Dubai After Divorce

She said the prenup said that in the event of a divorce, Simon would vacate the home within 30 days of the divorce being filed in court.

She quoted the provision. It read, “Upon an Event of Dissolution, PORSHA shall have the right to remain in and occupy the Marital Residence (including up to the date the Marital Residence is sold, if the Marital Residence is sold). Upon the Event of Dissolution, SIMON shall physically vacate (i.e., cease living in) the Marital Residence within thirty (30) days. Provided, however, SIMON shall be permitted to leave his personal property (e.g., vehicles) in the Marital Residence for a period of up to six (6) months from the Event of Dissolution.”