‘Retaliation’: Porsha Williams Accuses Ex Simon Guobadia of Changing Locks on Their Home, Allegedly Fleeing to Dubai After Divorce
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams demanded a judge give her exclusive access to the Georgia mansion she shares with estranged husband Simon Guobadia — as they duke it out in divorce court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Bravo star asked for an emergency hearing after Simon allegedly changed the locks to prevent her from accessing the pad.
In February, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon after 15 months of marriage.
She said the marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."
Simon has yet to respond to Porsha’s divorce petition. In her newly filed motion, Porsha claimed that Simon had improperly changed the locks, while in Dubai, and the garage codes “multiple times to thwart Wife’s attempts to access her home, seemingly to be vindictive and retaliatory for wanting to divorce him.”
Porsha said they have lived in the home since prior to getting married on November 25, 2022. She claimed they signed a prenup on November 11, 2022, “drafted by [Simon’s] counsel.”
She said the prenup said that in the event of a divorce, Simon would vacate the home within 30 days of the divorce being filed in court.
She quoted the provision. It read, “Upon an Event of Dissolution, PORSHA shall have the right to remain in and occupy the Marital Residence (including up to the date the Marital Residence is sold, if the Marital Residence is sold). Upon the Event of Dissolution, SIMON shall physically vacate (i.e., cease living in) the Marital Residence within thirty (30) days. Provided, however, SIMON shall be permitted to leave his personal property (e.g., vehicles) in the Marital Residence for a period of up to six (6) months from the Event of Dissolution.”
Porsha said she filed for divorce on February 22, 2024 — which meant Simon had to vacate by March 22, 2024.
The reality star said Simon told her he had no intention to contest the prenup. He asked for additional time to vacate and proposed the date of March 31.
Porsha said her legal team rejected his proposal and asked that he be out by March 22. On March 21, Porsha said she learned that Simon, “disabled her access to the gate of the Marital Residence, effectively blocking her ability to access her own residence.”
The motion said, “[Porsha’s] counsel attempted to immediately resolve the situation with Husband’s counsel, however, those attempts were unsuccessful. [Porsha] was able to contract a separate company to restore her access.”
Porsha said after regaining access to her home, Simon “disabled Wife’s access to the residence, changed the locks, and changed the garage code almost immediately after Wife left the residence.”
She said her lawyer was informed Simon had retained new counsel. The new divorce lawyer told her lawyer that Simon would not be vacating and planned to stay in the home.
Porsha demanded the court give her exclusive access to the home, given her "Husband’s erratic conduct.”
"Husband’s actions have resulted in Wife and Wife’s minor child being displaced from their residence, and appears to be in retaliation for Wife’s decision to pursue the instant divorce action," the filing added.
The reality star added, “Wife further shows that Husband appears to have fled the country to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it is unknown when or whether he intends to return.”
Earlier today, Page Six reported Simon claimed in a new motion that Porsha brought "armed gunmen" to their home. He said he had to call the police on one occasion to "maintain the peace."
As we first reported, Porsha demanded the prenup be enforced in the divorce.