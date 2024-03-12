Your tip
Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Drops Flirty Comment on Fitness Model's IG as Divorce Battle Heats Up

Source: @IAMSIMONGUOBADIA/INSTAGRAM; @getbodiedbyj/Instagram

Simon Guobadia dropped three fire emojis in @getbodiedbyj's photo.

Mar. 12 2024, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, is ready to move on — and it seems he already has his eyes set on a new woman. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's ex has been publicly flirting with a bodied fitness influencer as his divorce battle continues to heat up, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: @IAMSIMONGUOBADIA/INSTAGRAM; @getbodiedbyj/Instagram

Guobadia had no problem leaving his traces all over her IG.

As this outlet reported, Williams pulled the plug on her marriage to Guobadia last month. Just weeks later, her soon-to-be ex-hubby is already leaving love on another lovely lady's Instagram for all to see.

The 59-year-old entrepreneur had no shame when he dropped three fire emojis in @getbodiedbyj's comment section.

Guobadia slid into the fitness influencer's replies when she posted a risqué body shot in a revealing Dior triangle bikini top. She paired the seductive beach look with a wine-colored string bikini bottom.

But that's not her only photo that got love from Williams' ex.

Embedded Image
Source: @getbodiedbyj/Instagram

It's unclear what Guobadia's relationship to @getbodiedbyj is — if any — but they follow each other.

He was also caught double-tapping more of the model's hot shots, including another picture showcasing her hourglass body. This comes just hours after Guobadia was seen living his best single life in Miami at a Jeezy performance.

Interestingly enough, both men are currently embroiled in nasty divorce wars.

Simon Guobadia

RadarOnline.com has reached out to her for comment.

Source: @PORSHA4REAL/INSTAGRAM

Porsha Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia in February after just 15 months of marriage.

The RHOA star filed for divorce from Guobadia in February after just 15 months of marriage. The exes don't share any children so custody and child support aren't an issue; however, their prenup is.

Williams demanded the agreement they signed before their wedding be enforced.

porsha williams says marriage simon guobadia irretrievably broken pp
Source: @porsha4real/instagram

Porsha wants their prenup enforced.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — the reality star cautioned her estranged husband against destroying, concealing, or altering any documents or evidence related to their financial records during their divorce.

We also revealed that the events leading up to Williams' decision to file for divorce won't be shown on RHOA next season because Bravo cameras weren't there to roll on the breakup. We're told the network is still a bit away from production; however, the aftermath of their fallout will likely be a hot topic when she returns to the cast for Season 16.

