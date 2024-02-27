Porsha Williams' Divorce: Bravo Hasn't Rolled Cameras on 'RHOA' Star's Breakup With Simon Guobadia Yet
The events that led up to Porsha Williams' decision to divorce Simon Guobadia won't be aired on television, because Bravo cameras weren't there to roll on it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Simon's breakup won't be shown when Porsha makes a triumphant return as a peach for Season 16 because they are still a while away from production, RadarOnline.com can reveal. However, the fallout from the split and their uphill divorce battle will likely be a huge storyline next season.
"Porsha is a star on her own without Simon. He was not important to Bravo," an insider said, adding that "fans love" Williams and are excited to have her back, with or without a husband.
Andy Cohen addressed Porsha's divorce, telling listeners that RHOA producers weren't tipped off to their marriage woes and backed up our story.
“We would take Porsha married, single, picking up the pieces of her life, on high, on low, however, she wants, you know, however she’s gonna be, but we didn’t know, and this is really a big right turn from the story that I think all of us thought we would be telling, so sending love to Porsha,” Cohen shared.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Porsha and Simon signed an ironclad prenup on November 17, 2022, just eight days before saying "I do," and she wants it enforced.
The RHOA star filed to end her short-lived union to Simon earlier this month after just 15 months of marriage.
Porsha put her ex on notice in the documents exclusively obtained by this outlet, in which she warned him from destroying, concealing, or altering any documents or evidence related to their financial records during their divorce... or else.
She also requested he hold off on selling any property during their divorce battle.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- ‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Demands Prenup Be Enforced in Divorce From Simon Guobadia
- Porsha Williams Puts Ex Simon Guobadia on Notice: Don't 'Destroy, Conceal, or Alter' Financial Records During Divorce or Else!
- It's Over! 'RHOA' Porsha Williams Files for Divorce from Hubby Simon Guobadia After Just 15 Months of Marriage
Porsha cautioned Simon "not to destroy, conceal, or alter any video, audio, paper, or electronic files or other data in connection with this pending litigation, including, but not limited to, any of the following items that are either presently in your possession or control, or which may come into your possession while this case is ongoing: any financial records or statements; all income records; all tax records; all expense records; all recordings or evidence reflecting relevant conduct by either party; any item that supports any defense raised by you to this complaint’ and/or any item which supports any claim made by you in any counterclaim or pleading filed in this matter.
"You are further notified that a failure to comply with this notice may result in sanctions for any destruction or failures to preserve any such evidence, including without limitation adverse inferences against you at trial, as well as an award of expenses and attorney fees necessitate by such conduct," her divorce petition read.
The pair wed on November 25, 2022. Porsha and Simon share no minor children, so custody and child support won't be an issue as the reality star only has a daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, 4, with her ex, Dennis McKinley.
Her divorce filing came after the rumor mill started turning with allegations that Simon was being denied citizenship; however, a source told People that the breakup was not related.