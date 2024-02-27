Porsha Williams' Divorce: Bravo Hasn't Rolled Cameras on 'RHOA' Star's Breakup With Simon Guobadia Yet

"Porsha is a star on her own without Simon. He was not important to Bravo," an insider said, adding that "fans love" Williams and are excited to have her back, with or without a husband.

Andy Cohen addressed Porsha's divorce, telling listeners that RHOA producers weren't tipped off to their marriage woes and backed up our story.

“We would take Porsha married, single, picking up the pieces of her life, on high, on low, however, she wants, you know, however she’s gonna be, but we didn’t know, and this is really a big right turn from the story that I think all of us thought we would be telling, so sending love to Porsha,” Cohen shared.