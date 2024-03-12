'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia LIVing it Up at Jeezy Show as Divorce Battles Rage on
Porsha Williams' soon-to-be ex-husband Simon Guobadia was spotted living the single life in Miami at LIV Nightclub during Jeezy's set on Monday night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Guobadia looked unbothered with all the news surrounding his high-profile divorce — and he wasn't the only one in the building going through a nasty, public breakup.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai in September after more than two years of marriage, claiming their relationship was "irretrievably broken." They share one child, a two-year-old daughter, Monaco. The rapper and the former Talk cohost are fighting over custody and their iron-clad prenuptial agreement, which Mai claimed she was "pressured" to sign just days before their wedding.
Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia last month after just 15 months of marriage. The exes don't share any children so custody and child support won't be an issue — but she is demanding their prenup be enforced. Her embattled entrepreneur ex put his troubles aside to party at the club with Jeezy. He shared a video showing himself in the crowd as Jeezy rapped on the stage in the background.
Guobadia appeared unbothered that his marriage to Williams crumbled, bobbing his head and dancing during the night out. "Traveling with my brother @jeezy," The Real Housewives of Atlanta star's former flame captioned the video while hashtagging, "brotherhood."
While Guobadia seemed to be having the time of his life, his followers were less than thrilled with his extracurricular activities.
"Man you like 60…Cmon now….BFFR. You and my mama the same age, she’s sleep right now," one commenter wrote. "You can always tell when a man is trying too hard to look unbothered," shared another. "You don't even look right in there ....just GO HOME!" posted a third.
Jeezy hasn't responded to Guobadia's post and did not repost his video or share any footage of them.
Guobadia's divorce isn't the only legal issue he's facing. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Williams' ex was slapped with a lawsuit over an alleged unpaid $800k bill as she hit him with divorce papers.
We also reported that the RHOA returnee warned her estranged husband against destroying, concealing, or altering any documents or evidence related to their financial records during their divorce.
RadarOnline.com also revealed that the events leading up to her decision to file for divorce won't be shown on RHOA next season because Bravo cameras weren't there to roll on the breakup. We're told the network is still a while away from production; however, the aftermath of their fallout will likely be a hot topic when Williams returns to the cast for Season 16.