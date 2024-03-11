Jeezy Drops Fight Demanding Estranged Wife Jeannie Mai's Divorce Lawyers Be Disqualified as Prenup Battle Turns Ugly

In his motion, Jeezy said that Mai picked great lawyers when she hired Kessler and Kirson.

He said, "More effective representation in a family law matter would, indeed, be difficult to find."

However, he said Mai used the same lawyers when she negotiated the terms of their prenuptial agreement. Jeezy said this was a problem because Kessler and Kirson are now helping Mai fight the prenup – despite agreeing to the terms when it was executed before the wedding.