Jeezy Drops Fight Demanding Estranged Wife Jeannie Mai's Divorce Lawyers Be Disqualified as Prenup Battle Turns Ugly
Rapper Jeezy dropped his request to remove his estranged wife Jeannie Mai's divorce lawyers from the case — as the exes continue to fight over their prenuptial agreement.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, Jeezy informed the court he was withdrawing his motion to disqualify Mai's attorneys, Randall Kessler and Steven Kirson.
In his motion, Jeezy said that Mai picked great lawyers when she hired Kessler and Kirson.
He said, "More effective representation in a family law matter would, indeed, be difficult to find."
However, he said Mai used the same lawyers when she negotiated the terms of their prenuptial agreement. Jeezy said this was a problem because Kessler and Kirson are now helping Mai fight the prenup – despite agreeing to the terms when it was executed before the wedding.
Jeezy explained, [Mai] took, and to this day maintains, the position that while she is not contesting the validity or technical enforceability of the Prenuptial Agreement, neither is she consenting to its entry by this Court."
As we previously reported, Mai claimed she wasn't given enough time to go over the prenup. She asked that the court hold off on Jeezy's request to enforce the agreement.
Mai revealed the prenup negotiations didn't start until five days before they got hitched. The talk show host claimed she didn't have time to thoroughly go over Jeezy's financial records to make sure she was getting a fair deal.
"[Mai] questioned not only the financial disclosures made by [Jeezy] attached to the Prenuptial Agreement but also the totality of the negotiating process, lamenting the length of time she was afforded in which to review the draft Prenuptial Agreement and the due diligence performed on her behalf," Jeezy's motion to disqualify read.
Jeezy said Mai had listed Kessler and Kirson as persons, "whom she knows or believes to have knowledge of facts supporting or tending to support her claims and contentions in this action and/or whom she intends to call as a witness in this matter."
The musician said divorce lawyers cannot also be witnesses in the case — and argued that was reason enough for them to be disqualified from the case.
Jeezy's lawyer argued, "In addition, and further underscoring the particularly problematic nature of Mr. Kessler and Mr. Kirson's involvement in this case given [Mai's] contentions, Mr. Kessler executed a "Certification of Attorney" at the time of the execution of the Prenuptial Agreement. That Certification stated, in part, that [Mai] was fully aware of the meaning and implications of the Prenuptial Agreement, and that all meaning and legal effect of the same was fully explained to her at that time."
"[Mai's] present claims, therefore - e.g. that she was not afforded proper due diligence in the negotiation of the Prenuptial Agreement, and the fact that she now questions [Jeezy's] financial disclosures that she previously did not question, although she had every right to do so - squarely puts Mr. Kessler's prior Certification at issue before the Court in deciding whether to enforce the Prenuptial Agreement," the motion read.
As we first reported last year, Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai after 2 years of marriage. He demanded joint legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter. In addition, the rapper asked that the court set a custody schedule after he accused Mai of playing "gatekeeper" with their child. Mai denied the accusations.