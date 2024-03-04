Home > Exclusives > Jeannie Mai Exclusive Jeezy Demands Jeannie Mai's Divorce Lawyers Be Disqualified as Battle Over Prenup Heats Up Source: MEGA Jeezy says his ex needs to find a new set of lawyers. By: Ryan Naumann Mar. 4 2024, Published 6:10 a.m. ET

Jeezy asked a court to force his estranged wife Jeannie Mai to find her divorce lawyers as their divorce battle turns ugly. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the musician filed a motion to disqualify Mai's attorneys, Randall Kessler and Steven Kirson.

The exes are fighting over their prenup.

Jeezy said he did not file this motion "lightly." He said Mai hired Kessler and Kirson to represent her in the negotiation of their prenup in 2021 and used them again in the divorce. The musician said Mai made an excellent choice in picking Kessler and Kirson — and called them "among the most accomplished, and certainly most highly regarded family law attorneys in the entire State of Georgia." He added, "More effective representation in a family law matter would, indeed, be difficult to find."

Mai said she wasn't given enough time to go over the prenup.

However, Jeezy said he needed help from the court with a problem. The musician said since he filed for divorce, "[Mai] took, and to this day maintains, the position that while she is not contesting the validity or technical enforceability of the Prenuptial Agreement, neither is she consenting to its entry by this Court." "[Mai's] argument is nuanced to a degree, effectively saying that while she does not believe the Prenuptial Agreement is unenforceable, neither is she certain that it should be enforced by this Court," the motion read.

Jeezy demanded joint custody of their 1-year-old daughter.

As we previously reported, Mai recently argued she wasn't given enough time to review the prenup before she signed it. She asked the judge to hold off on enforcing it in the divorce. She said the prenup talks didn't start until five days before the wedding. Mai argued she didn't have time to comb through Jeezy's finances to ensure the prenup was fair. Jeezy's motion read, "[Mai] questioned not only the financial disclosures made by [Jeezy] attached to the Prenuptial Agreement, but also the totality of the negotiating process, lamenting the length of time she was afforded in which to review the draft Prenuptial Agreement and the due diligence performed on her behalf."

Jeezy said Mai listed Kessler and Kirson as persons, "whom she knows or believes to have knowledge of facts supporting or tending to support her claims and contentions in this action and/or whom she intends to call as a witness in this matter." The rapper said it's a problem that Kessler and Kirson were the ones who negotiated the prenup and agreed to the terms — but now are contesting it and claiming Mai wasn't given enough time.

Mai was accused of acting like a "gatekeeper" to their daughter.

The motion read, "Given the fact that [Mai] has questioned her ability to effectively review and negotiate the Prenuptial Agreement, which due diligence process would have been spearheaded on her behalf by Mr. Kessler and Mr. Kirson; and further, has questioned the financial disclosures of [Jeezy], which financial disclosures were reviewed by Mr. Kessler and Mr. Kirson; and then specifically mentioned the "compressed timeframe" of the overall negotiation process, Mr. Kessler and Mr. Kirson would presumably be offered by [Mai] to present testimony on her behalf in support of those alleged circumstances."

"In addition, and further underscoring the particularly problematic nature of Mr. Kessler and Mr. Kirson's involvement in this case given [Mai's] contentions, Mr. Kessler executed a "Certification of Attorney" at the time of the execution of the Prenuptial Agreement. That Certification stated, in part, that [Mai] was fully aware of the meaning and implications of the Prenuptial Agreement, and that all meaning and legal effect of the same was fully explained to her at that time," Jeezy's lawyer added. He added, "[Mai's] present claims, therefore - e.g. that she was not afforded proper due diligence in the negotiation of the Prenuptial Agreement, and the fact that she now questions [Jeezy's] financial disclosures that she previously did not question, although she had every right to do so - squarely puts Mr. Kessler's prior Certification at issue before the Court in deciding whether to enforce the Prenuptial Agreement."

Jeezy said Kessler and Kirson cannot "simultaneously" be counsel for Mai AND a "necessary witness as to the veracity of a contested issue in the litigation." As a result, he asked that the lawyers be thrown out the case. He said Mai will not be prejudiced if the court orders her lawyers to be disqualified. Jeezy said his ex previously had a different set of lawyers she planned to use and she could hire them to replace her current team. Mai has yet to respond.

Last year, Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai. He demanded joint legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old daughter. He asked the court to set a custody schedule and accused Mai of playing "gatekeeper" with their child.