Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Ordered to Appear in Court to Face-off Over Custody and Prenup in Bitter Divorce Battle

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy will come face-to-face over their bitter divorce battle.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy will come face-to-face over their bitter divorce battle. RadarOnline.com can reveal the exes were given a notice to appear in court to hash out issues like custody of their two-year-old daughter, Monaco , and the prenup Mai claimed she was rushed to sign the night before their 2021 wedding.

The two have been ordered to appear in court on March 1.

The former The Talk cohost, 45, and her rapper soon-to-be ex-husband, 46, will be required to appear in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on March 1 at 9 AM with their attorneys in tow. They will be given up to five hours to present testimony and evidence.

Mai and Jeezy will face serious consequences if they fail to show, including contempt of court.

The former couple were warned to "BE ON TIME," per the documents filed on January 23.

"Failure to appear at the appointed time may result in a dismissal of the case," the motion read.