Jeezy Demands Divorce Case With Jeannie Mai Be Sealed, Wants to Protect Child From 'Contentious' Split

Source: MEGA

Jeezy filed for divorce in September.

By:

Feb. 29 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Jeezy wants the details of his uphill divorce battle with Jeannie Mai kept out of the public eye. The rapper, 46, filed a motion obtained by RadarOnline.com, demanding the judge seal "sensitive personal and financial information" and anything about their child, revealing their split has gotten "contentious."

jeannie mai denies jeezy gatekeeping claim safety concerns firearms
Source: MEGA

Jeezy filed for divorce in September after just two years of marriage.

Jeezy — real name Jay Wayne Jenkins — filed the documents in Fulton County Court in Georgia on February 21, just weeks before he is scheduled to face his ex in court. The hip-hop star alleged he and Mai, 45, are "public figures" and have been hounded by the media during their volatile split.

As this outlet reported, Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai, 45, in September after more than two years of marriage, claiming their relationship was "irretrievably broken."

The pair share one child, their two-year-old daughter, Monaco, whom Jeezy said he wants to protect at all costs.

"The parties are both public figures. Since the filing of this action, they and, most importantly, their Child, have become the subject of intense media scrutiny and publications in connection with their divorce action that are directly contrary to the best interests of the Child," his filing read.

He signified that his relationship with Mai has only worsened in the last few months.

"In addition, this litigation, tragically, is becoming increasingly more contentious and, as a result, it is inevitable that sensitive personal and financial information, and information related to the Child, will necessarily be discussed and disclosed as the parties explore the issues incident to their divorce," the motion stated.

Source: MEGA

Jeezy and Jeannie are fighting over custody and their prenup.

Jeezy said "I do" with the former Real talk show host on March 27, 2021. Their fight turned nasty when he accused Mai of acting as a “gatekeeper” over his custody time with Monaco, so he begged the judge to step in.

Mai fired back at his accusations, stating she had been more than fair in trying to accommodate her estranged husband's requests to see their child, but she had concerns about her daughter's safety — pointing to Jeezy's firearms.

The battle didn't stop there.

Source: MEGA;@THEJEANNIEMAI/INSTAGRAM

Jeezy accused Jeannie of being a "gatekeeper" when it came to his time with their daughter.

Mai asked the judge to deny Jeezy's request to enforce the prenuptial agreement, claiming she had "legitimate concerns" about the accuracy of his financial disclosures given the "quick nature" in which she was forced to sign.

RadarOnline.com told you first — the exes were hit with a notice to appear in court to hash out issues like custody and the prenup. They were ordered to face each other in Fulton County Superior Court on March 1 at 9 AM with their attorneys in tow, where they'll be given five hours to present testimony and evidence.

