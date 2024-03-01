Jeezy Demands Divorce Case With Jeannie Mai Be Sealed, Wants to Protect Child From 'Contentious' Split

Jeezy — real name Jay Wayne Jenkins — filed the documents in Fulton County Court in Georgia on February 21, just weeks before he is scheduled to face his ex in court. The hip-hop star alleged he and Mai, 45, are "public figures" and have been hounded by the media during their volatile split.

As this outlet reported, Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai, 45, in September after more than two years of marriage, claiming their relationship was "irretrievably broken."