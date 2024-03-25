Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Claims 'RHOA' Star Brought 'Armed Gunman' to Marital Home, Had to Call Police to 'Maintain Peace'
Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, claimed the Real Housewives of Atlanta star had showed up to their marital home with an "armed gunman" in a shocking new court filing amid their divorce.
Guobadia alleged that the Bravolebrity "abandoned" the home they shared only to return with "a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown" to him, claiming Williams brought the man over on two occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned.
He cited one alleged incident on March 21, during which he had to call police to "maintain the peace," Page Six reported.
He also referenced another alleged incident that unfolded on or about March 24, when Williams, her mother, and her mother's boyfriend made a "forcible entry" into the marital home, disengaged security cameras, and apparently "tampered with items and evidence."
"Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife's actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children," the court docs stated. "[Williams'] behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children — [Guobadia's] children — currently living in the Marital Residence."
Guobadia is requesting a restraining order against Williams after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband in February following just one year of marriage.
It appears the breakup has grown more contentious in recent weeks as the RHOA alum had last demanded that he not "destroy, conceal, or alter" any of his financial records as they go through proceedings or risk facing sanctions.
Williams stated in her filing that she and Guobadia signed a prenuptial agreement in Nov. 2022, and she has requested that it be enforced and for her estranged husband to cover legal fees.
As for why they parted ways, she explained in court docs that their union is "irretrievably broken."
Guobadia, in his filing, accused Williams of taking "calculated steps" to marry and divorce him to "intentionally trigger" parts of their prenup for "personal financial gain and greed." She has not yet responded to his latest claims.
He popped the question to Williams in May 2021 and the former couple tied the knot in Nov. 2022, first in a Nigerian ceremony followed by a conventional American wedding.
On the heels of their breakup, Williams issued a statement. "Thank you for your prayers & support [broken-heart emoji and prayer emoji] — PW," she captioned her divorce announcement via Instagram, using her maiden initial.