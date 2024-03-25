Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Claims 'RHOA' Star Brought 'Armed Gunman' to Marital Home, Had to Call Police to 'Maintain Peace'

porsha williams simon armed gunman marital home pp
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

Simon Guobadia claimed his ex Porsha Williams had showed up to their marital home with an "armed gunman" in an explosive court filing amid the former couple's split.

By:

Mar. 25 2024, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, claimed the Real Housewives of Atlanta star had showed up to their marital home with an "armed gunman" in a shocking new court filing amid their divorce.

Guobadia alleged that the Bravolebrity "abandoned" the home they shared only to return with "a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown" to him, claiming Williams brought the man over on two occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
porsha williams simon armed gunman marital home real housewives atlanta divorce
Source: Bravo

Guobadia alleged that the Bravolebrity "abandoned" the home they shared only to return with "a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown" to him.

He cited one alleged incident on March 21, during which he had to call police to "maintain the peace," Page Six reported.

He also referenced another alleged incident that unfolded on or about March 24, when Williams, her mother, and her mother's boyfriend made a "forcible entry" into the marital home, disengaged security cameras, and apparently "tampered with items and evidence."

Article continues below advertisement
porsha williams simon armed gunman marital home real housewives atlanta divorce
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

He alleged that Williams brought the man over on two occasions.

Article continues below advertisement

"Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife's actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children," the court docs stated. "[Williams'] behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children — [Guobadia's] children — currently living in the Marital Residence."

Guobadia is requesting a restraining order against Williams after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband in February following just one year of marriage.

MORE ON:
Porsha Williams
Article continues below advertisement
porsha williams simon armed gunman marital home real housewives atlanta divorce
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Guobadia is requesting a restraining order against Williams after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband in February following just one year of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

It appears the breakup has grown more contentious in recent weeks as the RHOA alum had last demanded that he not "destroy, conceal, or alter" any of his financial records as they go through proceedings or risk facing sanctions.

Williams stated in her filing that she and Guobadia signed a prenuptial agreement in Nov. 2022, and she has requested that it be enforced and for her estranged husband to cover legal fees.

As for why they parted ways, she explained in court docs that their union is "irretrievably broken."

Article continues below advertisement
porsha williams simon armed gunman marital home real housewives atlanta divorce
Source: MEGA

Williams explained in court docs that their union is "irretrievably broken."

Article continues below advertisement

Guobadia, in his filing, accused Williams of taking "calculated steps" to marry and divorce him to "intentionally trigger" parts of their prenup for "personal financial gain and greed." She has not yet responded to his latest claims.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

He popped the question to Williams in May 2021 and the former couple tied the knot in Nov. 2022, first in a Nigerian ceremony followed by a conventional American wedding.

On the heels of their breakup, Williams issued a statement. "Thank you for your prayers & support [broken-heart emoji and prayer emoji] — PW," she captioned her divorce announcement via Instagram, using her maiden initial.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.