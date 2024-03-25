Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Claims 'RHOA' Star Brought 'Armed Gunman' to Marital Home, Had to Call Police to 'Maintain Peace'

Porsha Williams' estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, claimed the Real Housewives of Atlanta star had showed up to their marital home with an "armed gunman" in a shocking new court filing amid their divorce.

Guobadia alleged that the Bravolebrity "abandoned" the home they shared only to return with "a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown" to him, claiming Williams brought the man over on two occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned.