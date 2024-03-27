Your tip
'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Accuses Estranged Husband of Hosting 'At Least Three Women' in Their Georgia Mansion on 'Different Evenings' as Divorce Turns Ugly

porsha williams with estrange husband
Source: MEGA; INSTAGRAM
By:

Mar. 27 2024, Updated 11:57 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams accused her estranged husband Simon Guobadia of having nighttime rendezvous with a bevy of women inside their marital home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The shocking allegations were revealed in court documents Porsha filed in the bitter divorce battle after Simon claimed the reality star brought two gun-toting men to the home and he was forced to call the police.

In a searing response obtained by RadarOnline.com, Porsha accused her ex of trying to impugn her reputation when he called the police to their home Georgia home. The 42-year-old beauty also admitted she was afraid of his behavior and of a potential encounter with one of the women he has had over at the pad.

porsha williams at the emmys
Source: MEGA

Porsha Williams is pushing back in divorce battle with estranged husband.

“Wife has returned to the residence on various occasions to retrieve various personal items belonging to Wife and her minor child, as well as to secure various items, after learning that Husband had at least three women in the marital residence on different evenings, Porsha’s renowned attorney Randall M. Kessler stated in court documents.

“Husband has called law enforcement for no legitimate reason, other than to push a false narrative that he hopes will garner him public attention at the cost of Wife’s reputation. When Wife first returned home on March 7, 2024, she brought her personal security for her own safety in light of Husband’s erratic behavior, including hosting multiple strangers who were unknown to Wife.”

Porsha said the entire encounter was caught on home surveillance footage. She accused Simon of playing fast and loose with the truth when he claimed the interaction with the armed men was “hostile.”

porsha williams and ex hubby happy times
Source: INSTAGRAM

Porsha accused Simon Guobadia of having bringing three separate women into their marital home.

“By way of further response, the parties have always had personal security, as such it is unclear why Husband is attempting to push a false narrative that even minimally suggests that Wife returned to the marital residence with any nefarious intentions,” the court documents stated.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Porsha slammed Simon with divorce papers in February after she learned about his “criminal history” and "questionable immigration."

Simon claimed in bombshell court documents that Porsha showed up with the security team on two occasions “in an effort to force” him and others out of the Georgia home they shared since tying the knot in November 2022.

In the new court filings, Porsha again claimed Simon’s story of being half-baked since the 59-year-old businessman is currently traveling out of the country – and he allegedly left Porsha in charge of taking care of his kids from previous marriages.

porsha williams during tv interview
Source: MEGA

Porsha claimed she was afraid to re-enter the home without security guards.

“Wife further shows that Husband has not been residing in the Marital Residence, having gone to Costa Rica and most recently to Dubai, where he has remained,” the court documents stated.

“Wife further shows Husband’s children were not initially at the residence, and only recently returned to the residence. Husband shares custody of the minor children with their respective Mothers, and currently has gone on an extended trip to Dubai and is not caring for the children.

“In his absence, Wife, as the stepmother, is willing to continue to care for the children as she has in the past, or for them to return to the custody of their mothers.”

porsha williams and ex hubby at dinner
Source: INSTAGRAM

The former couple tied the knot in November 2022.

Porsha’s lawyer also filed a request for emergency relief seeking to regain access to their marital home since Simon changed the locks. She claimed a prenup dictates she gets to live in the house as the divorce drags out in court

“Upon an Event of Dissolution, PORSHA shall have the right to remain in and occupy the Marital Residence (including up to the date the Marital Residence is sold, if the Marital Residence is sold),” court documents stated.

“Upon the Event of Dissolution, SIMON shall physically vacate (i.e., cease living in) the Marital Residence within thirty (30) days.”

A judge has yet to rule.

