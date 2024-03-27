'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Accuses Estranged Husband of Hosting 'At Least Three Women' in Their Georgia Mansion on 'Different Evenings' as Divorce Turns Ugly

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams accused her estranged husband Simon Guobadia of having nighttime rendezvous with a bevy of women inside their marital home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The shocking allegations were revealed in court documents Porsha filed in the bitter divorce battle after Simon claimed the reality star brought two gun-toting men to the home and he was forced to call the police.

In a searing response obtained by RadarOnline.com, Porsha accused her ex of trying to impugn her reputation when he called the police to their home Georgia home. The 42-year-old beauty also admitted she was afraid of his behavior and of a potential encounter with one of the women he has had over at the pad.