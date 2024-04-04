Your tip
Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Denies 'Removing' Her From Marital Mansion, Argues 'RHOA' Star Has $1.8 Million Home She Can Live in

Source: MEGA; @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Porsha Williams requested exclusive access of their marital mansion.

Apr. 4 2024, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

Porsha Williams' estranged husband is fighting her request for exclusive access to their marital mansion after she accused him of changing the locks when she filed for divorce. In documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Simon Guobadia denied "removing" his ex from the home, arguing that he purchased it using his own money before their marriage while adding The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has a separate $1.8 million nearby that she can live in.

porsha williams simon armed gunman marital home pp
Source: @porsha4real/Instagram

Simon Guobadia argued that he bought the home before their marriage and has been the "sole payor" ever since.

Simon said he's been "the sole payor of the purchase and expenses" on the mansion since buying it on November 8, 2021, over a year before they said, "I do." While he admitted that she moved into the property before they wed, Simon charged this "is the only home he has in the United States."

Simon informed the court that he's remained in the marital house with his children during the divorce, adding that Porsha has "since moved back into the Marital Residence" since filing for an emergency hearing.

porsha williams
Source: MEGA

He denied "removing" the 'RHOA' star from their home, claiming she was "never displaced."

In the documents filed on Wednesday in Fulton County court, he argued that Porsha "has the option to live comfortably in her $1.8M dollar home located in Gwinnett County, Georgia where she has been the sole owner since 2016." Despite Porsha's claim, Simon further argued that she and her daughter "were never displaced."

porsha williams simon
Source: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

Simon argued that Porsha has her own $1.8 million mansion nearby to live in.

Simon claimed Porsha "unexpectedly abandoned" their home after she filed for divorce, accusing her of doing so "without any prior discussions with Husband and without any regard or care for the house or Husband’s children." He charged that "as a result of Wife’s abandonment, arrangements had to be made for the care of Husband’s children as Husband had traveled for work."

The businessman also argued that the judge has yet to rule that their prenup is valid — thus, he should be able to stay in the home he purchased.

porsha williams simon pp
Source: bravo;@iamsimonguobadia/instagram

Porsha filed for divorce in February after only 15 months of marriage.

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Porsha demanded a judge give her exclusive access to their marital mansion while they continue fighting their divorce. The RHOA star filed for divorce from Simon in February after 15 months of marriage.

The prenup is a point of contention in their battle, which has turned nasty. Simon claimed he "attempted to resolve this issue" with Porsha in hopes of settling the divorce outside of court, but she "refused" to discuss the settlement he allegedly offered.

