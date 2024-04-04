Porsha Williams' Ex Simon Guobadia Denies 'Removing' Her From Marital Mansion, Argues 'RHOA' Star Has $1.8 Million Home She Can Live in

Porsha Williams ' estranged husband is fighting her request for exclusive access to their marital mansion after she accused him of changing the locks when she filed for divorce. In documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com , Simon Guobadia denied "removing" his ex from the home, arguing that he purchased it using his own money before their marriage while adding The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has a separate $1.8 million nearby that she can live in.

Simon Guobadia argued that he bought the home before their marriage and has been the "sole payor" ever since.

Simon said he's been "the sole payor of the purchase and expenses" on the mansion since buying it on November 8, 2021, over a year before they said, "I do." While he admitted that she moved into the property before they wed, Simon charged this "is the only home he has in the United States."

Simon informed the court that he's remained in the marital house with his children during the divorce, adding that Porsha has "since moved back into the Marital Residence" since filing for an emergency hearing.