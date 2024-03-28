'Unstable, Threatening': Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Pleads For Restraining Order Against 'RHOA' Star

Porsha Williams' estranged husband wants a Georgia judge to slap the reality star with a restraining order during their bitter divorce battle, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Simon Guobadia filed the knives out court documents in Fulton County Superior Court after he accused the Real Housewives of Atlanta star of showing up at their marital home with gun-toting security guards.

Porsha, 42, responded by filing court papers that accused Simon of hosting women in their fractured home and claimed she recently learned he had a questionable immigration status in the United States because of an alleged criminal history.