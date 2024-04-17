Jenna Jameson's Estranged Wife Cites Former Adult Film Star's $500k Debt, Broken Sobriety Promise in Annulment Plea

Jenna Jameson's estranged wife, Jessi Lawless, demanded her marriage to the former adult star be declared null and void, detailing an alleged $500k tax debt racked up by her former partner in addition to broken promises of remaining sober.

The bombshell new filing obtained by RadarOnline.com reveals that Lawless claims Jameson had given the impression that she was financially independent, debt-free, and that she would be able to contribute more than she did when her now-ex was actually facing a massive tax bill, according to the docs.