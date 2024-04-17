Jenna Jameson's Estranged Wife Cites Former Adult Film Star's $500k Debt, Broken Sobriety Promise in Annulment Plea
Jenna Jameson's estranged wife, Jessi Lawless, demanded her marriage to the former adult star be declared null and void, detailing an alleged $500k tax debt racked up by her former partner in addition to broken promises of remaining sober.
The bombshell new filing obtained by RadarOnline.com reveals that Lawless claims Jameson had given the impression that she was financially independent, debt-free, and that she would be able to contribute more than she did when her now-ex was actually facing a massive tax bill, according to the docs.
Lawless also alleged that Jameson promised to stay sober and leave behind her alleged drinking issues but hasn't followed through.
Furthermore, she stated that neither of them are pregnant and their community property has already been divided. Lawless is not seeking spousal support post-split.
The former couple tied the knot in June 2023, per the new annulment filing that she hopes will mark a swift end to their 11-month union.
While Jameson did not refer to Lawless or their annulment directly in her own statement this week, she noted that she hopes "that anyone struggling with addiction or trying to stay sober has access to an empathic and loving support system."
"Research has shown that empathy and understanding are better responses to addiction than judgment, shaming, and moralizing," Jameson told Daily Mail on Tuesday. "Expressing your unconditional love and support may be one of the kindest things you can do."
"Let them know that you are there for them — relapse or not, ten days sober or 200," she continued, detailing how rehab centers that push for a delicate process of treatment help addicts pave the way for a fresh start.
"It is much more likely that clients will experience greater success when empathy is placed at the forefront of the client care process," Jameson noted.
Lawless, for her part, previously confirmed that she would be calling it quits in a video she shared amid swirling rumors about their status.
"I told her in the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life, that I would not tolerate it at all under any circumstances," Lawless shared, while stating she still has love for Jameson and wishes her the best.
"I don't know how it's my fault but, maybe I shouldn't have had such high expectations."