Jenna Jameson Breaks Her Silence After Wife Jessi Lawless Files for Annulment Over Alleged Drinking Issues: 'Empathy is Better Than Shaming'

Adult film star Jenna Jameson broke her silence this week after her wife of 11 months, Jessi Lawless, filed for an annulment due to Jameson’s alleged drinking issues, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Lawless, 41, announced that she filed to annul her and Jameson’s marriage on Tuesday, the 50-year-old adult film star responded with a biting message of her own.