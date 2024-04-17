Jenna Jameson Breaks Her Silence After Wife Jessi Lawless Files for Annulment Over Alleged Drinking Issues: 'Empathy is Better Than Shaming'
Adult film star Jenna Jameson broke her silence this week after her wife of 11 months, Jessi Lawless, filed for an annulment due to Jameson’s alleged drinking issues, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Lawless, 41, announced that she filed to annul her and Jameson’s marriage on Tuesday, the 50-year-old adult film star responded with a biting message of her own.
While Jameson did not refer to Lawless or their annulment directly, she did say that she hopes “that anyone struggling with addiction or trying to stay sober has access to an empathic and loving support system.”
“Research has shown that empathy and understanding are better responses to addiction than judgement, shaming, and moralizing,” Jameson told Daily Mail on Tuesday. “Expressing your unconditional love and support may be one of the kindest things you can do.”
“Let them know that you are there for them – relapse or not, ten days sober or 200,” she continued.”
Jameson also discussed the “cultural attitudes surrounding addiction” in her response this week.
“Unfortunately, in the past, due to cultural attitudes surrounding addiction, tactics such as shaming, humiliating, shouting and ‘attack therapy’ were commonplace,” she explained.
“Currently,” Jameson continued, “rehab centers recognize that this approach would constitute malpractice and would have no place in the delicate process of treatment.”
“It is much more likely that clients will experience greater success when empathy is placed at the forefront of the client care process.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lawless announced that she filed to annul her and Jameson’s 11-month marriage in an emotional TikTok video posted to the platform on Tuesday.
Jameson and Lawless married in May 2023 after meeting just four months earlier.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Lawless appeared to cite Jameson’s alleged drinking issues as the reason for the annulment.
"Hey pumpkin, this is a very difficult video for me to make," Lawless started the video on Tuesday. "There are a lot of rumors going around that Jenna and I are getting a divorce, and I'm making this video to confirm that.”
“I told her in the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life,” Lawless continued, “that I would not tolerate it at all under any circumstances.”
“I don't know how it's my fault but, maybe I shouldn't have had such high expectations,” she added. “But that's it, I filed for an annulment, and it shouldn't take long to finalize.”
“I'm sure you'll see this Jenna,” Lawless concluded the video. “I love you with all of my heart and I really hope the best for you.”
Although Jameson gave up drinking back in 2015, Lawless claimed that her wife started drinking again and then lied about it during a recent trip to Chicago.