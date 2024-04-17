Your tip
O.J. Simpson Died With 'Less Than 5-figures' in Bank Account and 'Less Than Millions' to His Name, Estate Executor Claims

O.J. Simpson's executor recently shed light on the financial challenges faced by the late celebrity's estate following Simpson’s death.

Apr. 17 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

O.J. Simpson's executor, Malcolm LaVergne, recently shed light on the financial challenges faced by the late celebrity's estate following Simpson’s death last week at the age of 76, RadarOnline.com has learned.

LaVergne revealed that Simpson's financial situation was far from what many would have anticipated.

Malcolm LaVergne revealed that Simpson's financial situation was far from what many would have anticipated.

According to what LaVergne told TMZ on Tuesday, Simpson passed away with "less than 5-figures in one Nevada bank account" and an overall net worth that was "less than millions."

Despite previous reports that indicated Simpson died with substantial wealth, LaVergne revealed that Simpson’s resources were primarily derived from social security benefits and pensions received from his NFL and acting careers – resources which amounted to less than $400,000 annually.

While LaVergne also clarified that Simpson was not destitute and had a comfortable lifestyle in Nevada, he emphasized the inadequacy of the estate to settle the longstanding debt owed to Ron Goldman's family.

The Goldmans, having won a wrongful death lawsuit against Simpson in 1997, were awarded $33.5 million. That $33.5 million has since ballooned to over $100 million due to the accumulated interest over the years.

Simpson passed away with "less than 5-figures in one Nevada bank account" and an overall net worth that was "less than millions."

Also surprising was the fact that LaVergne expressed a willingness to engage with Fred Goldman, Ron's father, regarding the outstanding debt.

Contrary to his previous stance of denying compensation to the Goldmans, LaVergne stated his intention to comply with legal obligations and provide what is due to the Goldman family.

"One man's garbage is another man's treasure,” LaVergne told TMZ on Tuesday. “Maybe some people will say, look, even though this means nothing to me…some guy who is fascinated with O.J. and has a lot of money will pay $50 thousand for it.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Simpson passed away on Wednesday, April 10, following a short battle with prostate cancer.

LaVergne also expressed a willingness to engage with Fred Goldman, Ron's father, regarding the outstanding debt.

The former NFL star-turned-accused murderer named LaVergne executor of his estate in his final will, and LaVergne initially claimed that Ron Goldman’s family should receive “zero, nothing” from Simpson’s estate.

"It's my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing," LaVergne said shortly after Simpson’s death last week. "Them specifically.”

“And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing,” he added.

LaVergne then changed his stance regarding the more than $100 million Simpson’s estate still owed Goldman’s family.

“We can get this thing resolved in a calm and dispassionate manner.”

“In hindsight, in response to that statement that ‘it’s my hope they get zero, nothing,’ I think that was pretty harsh,” LaVergne admitted on Sunday. “Now that I understand my role as the executor and the personal representative, it’s time to tone down the rhetoric and really get down to what my role is as a personal representative.”

“We can get this thing resolved in a calm and dispassionate manner.”

