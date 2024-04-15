READ THE WILL: O.J. Simpson Placed All His Money in Secret Trust Controlled by Attorney Malcom LaVergne Three Months Before Death
O.J. Simpson placed all his money in a secret trust that is now controlled by his longtime lawyer just three months before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development after Simpson passed away from prostate cancer on Wednesday at the age of 76, the late NFL star-turned-accused murderer’s will has been revealed.
According to Daily Mail, the Last Will and Testament of Orenthal Simpson was filed in a Nevada court on Friday. The seven-page document reportedly placed all of Simpson’s estate in a trust that was only created in late January of this year.
The document also named Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer since 2009, the executor of the former NFL star’s will and estate.
The will did not make clear how much money Simpson had at the time of his death from prostate cancer on Wednesday.
LaVergne said in a statement that he could not “make a predication” regarding the current “value of the estate.” He also expressed surprise that he was named Simpson’s executor.
“I am flummoxed as to why he would name me as the personal representative or the executor,” LaVergne added, “but he did, and it's something I'm going to take very seriously.”
Insiders close to Simpson claimed the former athlete lived on his NFL and other private pensions in the last years of his life.
Simpson’s eldest son, Justin Simpson, was also named the second executor of the will and estate if LaVergne was “unable or unwilling to serve” as the initial personal representative.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the new information regarding Simpson’s last will and testament came just days after LaVergne claimed that Ron Goldman’s family should receive “zero, nothing” from the late NFL star’s estate.
LaVergne was criticized on Friday after he promised to fight the Goldman family’s efforts to collect the more than $100 million still owed to them after a wrongful death lawsuit found Simpson liable for Goldman’s June 1994 murder.
“I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”
LaVergne then backtracked on that claim on Sunday. He acknowledged that his statement “was pretty harsh."
“In hindsight, in response to that statement that ‘it’s my hope they get zero, nothing,’ I think that was pretty harsh,” LaVergne admitted. “Now that I understand my role as the executor and the personal representative, it’s time to tone down the rhetoric and really get down to what my role is as a personal representative.”
“We can get this thing resolved in a calm and dispassionate manner.”
Although Simpson was acquitted of Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson’s murders in October 1995 following an eleven-month trial, he was later found liable for their deaths in a civil trial in 1997.
Simpson was later ordered to pay both victims’ families $33 million plus interest — a sum that has since ballooned to more than $100 million in the 25 years since the civil verdict was reached.