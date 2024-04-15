READ THE WILL: O.J. Simpson Placed All His Money in Secret Trust Controlled by Attorney Malcom LaVergne Three Months Before Death

According to Daily Mail, the Last Will and Testament of Orenthal Simpson was filed in a Nevada court on Friday. The seven-page document reportedly placed all of Simpson’s estate in a trust that was only created in late January of this year.

The document also named Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer since 2009, the executor of the former NFL star’s will and estate.

The will did not make clear how much money Simpson had at the time of his death from prostate cancer on Wednesday.