Jake Gyllenhaal's 74-Year-Old Dad Settles Divorce With Ex-Wife, Reaches Custody Deal Over 9-Year-Old Son

Jake Gyllenhaal’s dad Stephen quickly hashed out a divorce settlement with his ex-Kathleen. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen and Kathleen have “agreed that” the divorce can proceed as a default matter without notice.

The exes said they “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.” Stephen and Kathleen worked out a deal over custody and support.

In December, 74-year-old Stephen filed for divorce from Kathleen after 11 years of marriage. The petition, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, asked for joint custody of his and his ex’s 9-year-old son Luke. The director listed the date of marriage as May 7, 2011, and the date of separation as March 26, 2022. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

“This is an amicable divorce. Stephen and I have consciously uncoupled and are now co-parenting our beloved son while being the best of friends," the exes said in a joint statement. "We consider ourselves a family still, with togetherness and love." In court documents, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen revealed his financial situation.

Jake’s father said his monthly income includes $5,750 from his pension, another $5,464 from social security, $3,500 from residuals, and another $1k from his business. He listed his job as a “filmmaker, life coach.” His monthly expenses include $2,800 in rent, $850 on medical bills, $5k on childcare costs, $500 on groceries, $400 on eating out, $100 on laundry, $75 for clothes, $700 on entertainment, $1,100 on auto expenses and another $2,900 on bills. His monthly expenses total $14,325.

Kathleen was Stephen’s second wife. He was first married to Naomi Foner from 1977 to 2009. Naomi is the mother to Jake and his actress sister Maggie. In 2015, Jake spoke about how his parents’ divorce changed him.

“It allowed me to be more honest with myself,” he said. He added, “There was a sense of two people who said ‘What is our truth?’ It was painful for a lot of people in our family, but that honesty was inspiring.”

