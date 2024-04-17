Ousted News Hosts Matt Lauer and Don Lemon Join Forces to Plot TV Revenge: Report

"Matt thinks he's the best thing that ever happened to network TV — and Don is equally resplendent in his own mind," an insider dished to the National Enquirer. "They've been talking and collaborating because, as they like to say, brilliant minds think alike."

Lauer, 66, has sat on the sidelines since being booted by the Today show in 2017 following a sex scandal.

Meanwhile, ex-CNN anchor Lemon, 58, saw his 2024 comeback thwarted when X owner Elon Musk canned his planned social media show.