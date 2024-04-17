Ousted News Hosts Matt Lauer and Don Lemon Join Forces to Plot TV Revenge: Report
Axed TV newsmen Matt Lauer and Don Lemon are reportedly hell-bent on showing up fair-weather friends and former colleagues.
According to a sensational report, the bitter buddies are said to be joining forces for a spite-fueled resurgence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Matt thinks he's the best thing that ever happened to network TV — and Don is equally resplendent in his own mind," an insider dished to the National Enquirer. "They've been talking and collaborating because, as they like to say, brilliant minds think alike."
Lauer, 66, has sat on the sidelines since being booted by the Today show in 2017 following a sex scandal.
Meanwhile, ex-CNN anchor Lemon, 58, saw his 2024 comeback thwarted when X owner Elon Musk canned his planned social media show.
Tipsters reveal the ego-driven duo believe together they can become the new kings of all media!
"They think the time has come for them to put everyone who was mean to them in their places," the insider explained.
The confidant said Lauer's former co-workers Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Katie Couric top his list of pals turned enemies, while Lemon apparently has little love for onetime cheerleaders Chris Cuomo and Musk.
The insider dished the two men are taking inspiration from brash former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has seemingly struck gold online, and want to create an "edgy and totally uncensored" program!
"They're pitching all over and bragging their ideas are getting good feedback," the source squealed.
Spies snitch Lauer looked ready for prime time on April 6 at Lemon's New York City wedding to partner Tim Malone.
The insider spilled, "Matt's lost a lot of weight. Clearly he's getting ready for his close-ups!"
As this outlet reported, Lemon took a shot at his former network during an interview with SiriusXM host Dan Abrams, in which he bragged about being able to speak freely now that he's no longer with CNN.
"I couldn't say this when I was on CNN, but I think Joe Biden is the best choice," Lemon told the SiriusXM host.
The interview came weeks after Lemon slammed Musk and X for walking back their deal with his new show.
Lemon revealed Musk pulled X support for the program hours after interviewing the tech mogul. The former CNN host insisted that his questions were "respectful and wide ranging" and covered "everything from SpaceX to the presidential election."
"We had a good conversation. Clearly he felt differently," Lemon wrote in a statement. "His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me."