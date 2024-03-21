'Couldn't Say This on CNN': Don Lemon Reveals His True Thoughts on Biden and Trump

"Even if he is an older person and his words don't come out, and sometimes he has trouble recalling, he's going to surround himself with the best people possible, with the best policies possible for the country," the former CNN anchor said, noting that whoever the next person is down the line "will at least have a chance to govern under a full intact democracy in force."

"I think if Donald Trump got into office, I don't think that we would have that. He has said as much."

Lemon said that Biden has the right people in the right places, telling Abrams the U.S. has the "best economy in the world" and he would say that even if Biden was a "Republican."