'Couldn't Say This on CNN': Don Lemon Reveals His True Thoughts on Biden and Trump
Former CNN host Don Lemon said that President Joe Biden is the "best choice" for America going forward, revealing he would vote for the commander-in-chief over GOP rival Donald Trump in the upcoming election.
The controversial media personality revealed where he stood on the topic nearly one year after he was fired, RadarOnline.com has learned, explaining that he can finally speak freely now that he is no longer tied to the network.
"I couldn't say this when I was on CNN, but I think Joe Biden is the best choice," he shared while chatting with SiriusXM host Dan Abrams.
Lemon addressed ongoing concerns about Biden's mental fitness going into the election, noting that he is equipped for success in spite of his age.
Biden is the oldest sitting president in American history at 81, and his second term would end at age 86 if he wins the 2024 race.
"Even if he is an older person and his words don't come out, and sometimes he has trouble recalling, he's going to surround himself with the best people possible, with the best policies possible for the country," the former CNN anchor said, noting that whoever the next person is down the line "will at least have a chance to govern under a full intact democracy in force."
"I think if Donald Trump got into office, I don't think that we would have that. He has said as much."
Lemon said that Biden has the right people in the right places, telling Abrams the U.S. has the "best economy in the world" and he would say that even if Biden was a "Republican."
"He's actually doing really, really well ... even with the forces against him."
Lemon stopped short of endorsing Biden, stating, "No one's going to want an endorsement from me. But I think Joe Biden is the best choice that we have."
The former CNN host has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks after previously announcing that he had partnered with Elon Musk to create a show on X, formerly Twitter, that would facilitate "honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors."
After conducting a wide-ranging interview with the mogul, Lemon revealed The Don Lemon Show was canceled, claiming that Musk was "mad" at him due to his line of questioning.
He said Musk's commitment to "free speech absolutism" fell short when it came to the Tesla CEO facing hard-hitting questions.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Musk fired back and labeled the media personality "Don Veruca Salt" in a post via X referring to the snooty and entitled character in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.