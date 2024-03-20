Don Lemon Demanded Free Ride on Elon Musk's SpaceX Rocket to Host ‘First Podcast in Space’ Before X Ouster: Report
Don Lemon allegedly demanded a free ride on one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets so he could host the “first podcast in space” before his partnership with X fell apart, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Musk canceled Lemon’s new X show and partnership last week, sources familiar with the matter claimed that Lemon submitted a wild wish list while negotiating his short-lived contract with the social media platform.
Some of those demands allegedly included a free Tesla Cybertruck, an $8 million base salary, a $5 million advance, and a trip to space.
“First podcast in space to be hosted by Don (via SpaceX),” one of the bullet lines read, per a document that Lemon’s agents at United Talent Agency allegedly sent to X.
According to the New York Post, Lemon’s team sent X the document with his list of demands in December – just one month before the axed CNN star and Musk announced their new partnership.
Meanwhile, Lemon’s reps have since dismissed reports that the former CNN host demanded such wild perks in his X contract.
Jay Sures, who serves as vice chairman of United Talent Agency, called the reports “nonsense.” Allison Gollust, Lemon’s spokesperson, claimed that the recent reports were not “true.”
“This is absolute, complete utter nonsense without an iota of truth to it,” Sures told the Post.
“There is nothing in your list of demands that you claim Don made of X that is true,” Gollust added. “Literally nothing.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lemon announced last week that Musk had abruptly canceled their new partnership following a testy interview between the pair.
Musk canceled the partnership just days before Lemon’s premiere episode was set to launch on X, and the former CNN star aired the interview anyway on YouTube on Monday morning.
“Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X, which they announced as part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform,” Lemon said in a statement last Wednesday afternoon.
“He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday,” he continued. “That interview will remain the premiere episode of The Don Lemon Show on Monday, March 18.”
Flash forward to this past weekend, and Lemon was accused of demanding several surprising perks in his X contract – including not only a trip to space, a free Cybertruck, and an $8 million salary but also an equity stake in the company, the power to approve any policy changes related to news content on the platform, and an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas for two.
“Contract terminated,” the tech billionaire reportedly texted Lemon shortly after their interview earlier this month.
Lemon then slammed Musk in a separate interview held shortly after the contract was terminated.
"He's not used to being held to account," Lemon said over the weekend. "He's not used to having to answer to anyone, especially someone like me who doesn't share his worldview, who doesn't look like him. You know what I'm saying?"