Don Lemon Demanded Free Ride on Elon Musk's SpaceX Rocket to Host ‘First Podcast in Space’ Before X Ouster: Report

Don Lemon allegedly demanded a free ride on one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets so he could host the “first podcast in space” before his partnership with X fell apart, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Musk canceled Lemon’s new X show and partnership last week, sources familiar with the matter claimed that Lemon submitted a wild wish list while negotiating his short-lived contract with the social media platform.