Elon Musk Cancels Don Lemon's New X Show Hours After Ex-CNN Host Grills Billionaire About Ketamine Use During Interview
Former CNN host Don Lemon claims his new X show was canceled by Elon Musk hours after he interviewed the tech mogul for the debut episode, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lemon sat down with Musk last week to film the first interview for The Don Lemon Show, which was set to premiere on X and YouTube.
"Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X … he informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday," Lemon said in a statement posted to his X account on Wednesday.
After outlining Musk's "encouragement" and "full support" for Lemon's show, the ex-CNN host said, "There were no restrictions on the interview that he willingly agreed to."
Lemon said his questions were "respectful and wide ranging" and covered "everything from SpaceX to the presidential election."
"We had a good conversation. Clearly he felt differently," Lemon added.
"His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me."
Lemon noted that his new show would still be available on YouTube and other streaming platforms, "While Elon goes back on his word, I will be doubling down on my commitment to free speech and I cannot wait to get started."
Tech reporter Kara Swisher posted on X, "As I told him would happen, @donlemon, the owner of this platform Elon Musk sent a terse text to his reps: “Contract terminated” after an interview Lemon did with Musk last Friday that was not to the adult toddler’s liking, including questions about his ketamine use."
Musk responded to Lemon's statement about the show's cancelation in a X post criticizing the news host's former network.
"His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media”, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying," Musk wrote. "And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity."
"All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else."
X also responded to Lemon in a separate statement to the company's account.
"X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives. The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities. However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show."