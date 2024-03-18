Elon Musk Claims His Ketamine Drug Use is in Tesla's 'Best Interests' During Bombshell Don Lemon Interview: 'What Matters is Execution'
Elon Musk claimed that his ketamine use was in Tesla’s “best interests” during a bombshell interview with Don Lemon earlier this month, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after Musk canceled Lemon’s new X show and partnership following their testy interview on March 8, Lemon released the interview on YouTube on Monday morning.
While the pair discussed several interesting topics, the tech billionaire raised eyebrows with his comments about his ketamine use and how his prescribed drug use was in the “best interests” of Tesla’s investors.
“What matters is execution,” Musk explained during the interview with Lemon. “From an investor standpoint, if there is something I’m taking, I should keep taking it.”
The Tesla and SpaceX billionaire also revealed that he was prescribed ketamine by a doctor to fight depression and that he takes a “small amount” of the drug every two weeks.
“If you use too much ketamine you can’t really get work done,” he explained. “I can’t really get wasted when I can’t get my work done.”
Meanwhile, the tech billionaire and former CNN star also discussed Tesla during their ill-fated sit-down interview earlier this month.
When Lemon noted that Tesla stock was down a whopping 34% this year, Musk dismissed the concerns and instead discussed the automotive and clean energy company’s future.
“Stocks go up and down,” Musk responded. “What really matters is we are making great products.”
Musk then told Lemon to “expect some rockety stuff” before teasing a flying car that has an aeronautic yoke rather than a steering wheel.
As for Musk’s recent meeting with ex-President Donald Trump, the tech billionaire dismissed rumors that he was planning to donate to the GOP nominee’s 2024 general election campaign. Musk also told Lemon that he did not plan to donate to either Trump or President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaigns.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Musk decided to cancel Lemon’s new X show – as well as Lemon’s X partnership – following the pair’s interview that ultimately premiered on YouTube on Monday morning.
Lemon announced that his X partnership was abruptly canceled on March 13.
“Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X, which they announced as part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform,” Lemon said in a statement last Wednesday afternoon.
“He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday,” Lemon continued. “That interview will remain the premiere episode of The Don Lemon Show on Monday, March 18.”
Musk suggested that he canceled Lemon’s new show and partnership because The Don Lemon Show was gearing up to be “basically just CNN, but on social media” which “doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying.”
The popular social media platform added that X simply “decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with [Lemon’s] show.”