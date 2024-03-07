'Wiggle Room': Elon Musk's Claim He Won't Donate to Trump Called into Question

"Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," Musk wrote in a statement on X , formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, a day after the New York Times reported that he met with Trump in Palm Beach over the weekend.

Maggie Haberman , one of the New York Times correspondents who first reported the secret summit between the Tesla CEO and backers of Trump's cash-strapped campaign, addressed the uncertainty surrounding Musk's claims during an appearance on CNN 's The Source With Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday night.

Musk, who is currently the second-richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of nearly $200 billion, did not explicitly rule out donating to a political action committee or fund benefiting one of the candidates – which, unlike direct donations, are not necessarily subject to contribution limits.

"Maggie, when you saw that tweet today from Elon Musk — I still call them tweets — how carefully worded do you think that that message was?" Collins asked. "Because I mean, he could theoretically give to a super PAC supporting a candidate without specifically giving to that candidate."

"Yeah, I think you're hitting on the issue here," Haberman replied. "He says 'to be clear.' Well, he's clear that he's not giving hard dollars to candidates. And I don't think anybody expected Elon Musk’s valuable $3,300 checks to be at issue here. I think the bigger issue is whether he would give money to a super PAC — or a dark money group, where they don’t have to disclose who their donors are. And he did not address either one of those. I think the statement left him some wiggle room."

"Now, that doesn’t mean that he will donate, Kaitlan," she added. "I could see a world where he doesn't write a big check, or any check. But that is the hope of people around Trump, is that he does ultimately give money."