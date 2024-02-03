Elon Musk Accuses President Joe Biden of Trying to Create a 'One-Party State' Through His Immigration Policy
Billionaire entrepreneur and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk, took to the social media platform on Friday, February 2, to voice his controversial take on President Joe Biden's immigration policy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Musk accused Biden of deliberately allowing illegal immigration in order to create a "one-party state." This controversial claim has raised eyebrows and sparked debate among political commentators.
The billionaire's remarks were in response to a report by the Associated Press, which suggested that Biden would prioritize granting legal status to millions of immigrants instead of deporting them.
Musk alleged that Biden's strategy is twofold: first, to allow as many illegal immigrants into the country as possible, and second, to ultimately legalize them, thereby creating a permanent majority for the Democratic Party.
According to the Tesla CEO, this explains why the Biden administration is encouraging such a high rate of illegal immigration.
The outspoken billionaire likened the Biden administration's immigration bill to "The Committee of Public Safety" during the French Revolution, which was responsible for executing thousands of people.
He insinuated that the bill may sound reasonable on the surface but could have unforeseen consequences, just like the infamous French committee.
Interestingly, Musk himself voted for Biden in the 2020 election. He noted that the perceived lack of deportations under the Biden administration supports his theory, as every deportation represents a lost vote.
Musk highlighted a recent incident in which an individual assaulted police officers in broad daylight in New York — yet was released without bail and not deported. He characterized this as outrageous and linked it to the alleged strategy of avoiding deportations to secure political support.
According to the Washington Post, deportations in 2023 under the Biden administration nearly doubled compared to the previous year. However, the outlet also claims that the [Donald] Trump administration deported more migrants overall during its term.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Musk’s mother recently targeted Biden after the Federal Communications Commission opted not to award her billionaire son nearly $900 million in government subsidies for Starlink.
The Tesla founder’s mother, Maye Musk, rushed to X this week after the FCC announced that SpaceX would not be awarded the subsidies to expand satellite internet services across rural America.
“I am the mother of [Elon Musk],” she tweeted back in December. “His goal is to make this world a better place.”
“[President Joe Biden] wants to stop him,” she continued. “Have you any idea how furious I am? People in other countries are proud of Elon and do not understand the US President’s motive. Please tell me how I should answer them.”