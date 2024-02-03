Elon Musk Accuses President Joe Biden of Trying to Create a 'One-Party State' Through His Immigration Policy

Musk accused Biden of deliberately allowing illegal immigration in order to create a "one-party state." This controversial claim has raised eyebrows and sparked debate among political commentators.

The billionaire's remarks were in response to a report by the Associated Press, which suggested that Biden would prioritize granting legal status to millions of immigrants instead of deporting them.

Musk alleged that Biden's strategy is twofold: first, to allow as many illegal immigrants into the country as possible, and second, to ultimately legalize them, thereby creating a permanent majority for the Democratic Party.

According to the Tesla CEO, this explains why the Biden administration is encouraging such a high rate of illegal immigration.