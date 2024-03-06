Will Musk Bankroll Trump? Billionaire Holds Secret Summit With Cash-Strapped Ex-President

A recent secret meeting between tech billionaire Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida has fueled speculations about the Tesla CEO potentially funding Trump's cash-strapped presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Musk and Trump reportedly met for the secret summit on Sunday in Palm Beach along with a small group of other wealthy Republican donors in a bid to boost Trump's funding for his cash-strapped 2024 presidential campaign, according to a Wednesday report by the New York Times.