'Beyond Disgraceful': Sean Hannity Calls Joe Biden's Border Visit a 'Sick Political Stunt' Before Interview With Trump

Feb. 28 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Fox News host Sean Hannity criticized President Joe Biden for his upcoming visit to the border this week, calling it a "cynical, sick political stunt," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sean Hannity calls Biden's visit to the border 'disrespectful.'

The President's visit to Brownsville, Texas, where 12 people were apprehended trying to cross the border recently, is seen as controversial, especially as he continues to blame Republicans for the current border situation.

The Biden administration accused the GOP of obstructing a border bill with bipartisan support at the direction of former President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden blames GOP for the ongoing border crisis.

Hannity condemned Biden's approach during his show, telling his viewers, "Only now, amidst all of this chaos, all of a sudden, Joe Biden has said 'the border is secure, the border is closed.' Now all of a sudden, he's blaming Republicans, saying, 'I've done all that I can and they won't help me.' And now he's planning to visit the border on Thursday by going to Brownsville in Texas, a reliably blue city deep in south Texas where, by the way, a whopping only 12 people apprehended trying to cross yesterday."

Hannity continued to berate Biden by claiming his visit is a political move, especially as President Trump plans to be at the border on the same day.

Hannity will interview Trump at the border on Thursday.

"Just like in East Palestine, Ohio, where he was a year late and a dollar short, Joe is, what, three years and nearly 10 million unvetted Joe Biden illegal immigrants allowed into our country, coming from countries like Iran and Syria, Egypt and Afghanistan, and yup, China and Russia," Hannity continued. "It is nothing in the case of Biden on Thursday, a cynical, sick political stunt by the president. And frankly, it is beyond disgraceful."

The Fox News host ended his tirade by reminding his audience that he would be interviewing Trump at the border on Thursday.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Biden has been accused of "lashing out" at aides over the border crisis, leading to in-fighting at the White House.

The president reportedly confronted his team during the tense back and forth, which included then-Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O'Malley Dillon, Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall, and other immigration officials.

The 81-year-old commander-in-chief allegedly demanded "obscure immigration data points" and grew frustrated when his staff didn't have the data points readily available.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates disputed the report, insisting that the January 2023 meeting was "productive" and emphasized that "multiple firsthand participants of the meeting refute this description of the tone and outcome."

