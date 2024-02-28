'Beyond Disgraceful': Sean Hannity Calls Joe Biden's Border Visit a 'Sick Political Stunt' Before Interview With Trump

Hannity condemned Biden's approach during his show, telling his viewers, "Only now, amidst all of this chaos, all of a sudden, Joe Biden has said 'the border is secure, the border is closed.' Now all of a sudden, he's blaming Republicans, saying, 'I've done all that I can and they won't help me.' And now he's planning to visit the border on Thursday by going to Brownsville in Texas, a reliably blue city deep in south Texas where, by the way, a whopping only 12 people apprehended trying to cross yesterday."

Hannity continued to berate Biden by claiming his visit is a political move, especially as President Trump plans to be at the border on the same day.