Don Lemon Threatens to Sue Elon Musk Over Canceled X Partnership: “If We Have to Go to Court, We Will"

Also surprising are reports that Lemon never signed a contract with Musk or X before Musk canceled Lemon’s partnership with the popular platform on Friday – meaning it is unclear whether the fired CNN star would have grounds to sue the Tesla billionaire over the dispute.

At least two people familiar with the matter told Semafor that Lemon had not signed a contract with X and, therefore, the social media platform would not need to pay Lemon for his short-lived stint with the company.