Don Lemon Threatens to Sue Elon Musk Over Canceled X Partnership: “If We Have to Go to Court, We Will"
Don Lemon threatened to sue Elon Musk this week after Musk abruptly canceled Lemon’s new X show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after the former CNN star announced that Musk had canceled his X partnership, a spokesperson for Lemon said that “if we have to go to court, we will.”
Also surprising are reports that Lemon never signed a contract with Musk or X before Musk canceled Lemon’s partnership with the popular platform on Friday – meaning it is unclear whether the fired CNN star would have grounds to sue the Tesla billionaire over the dispute.
At least two people familiar with the matter told Semafor that Lemon had not signed a contract with X and, therefore, the social media platform would not need to pay Lemon for his short-lived stint with the company.
Another person familiar with the collapsed deal claimed that Lemon had not signed the contract for weeks.
Other sources on Lemon’s side of aisle dismissed such concerns and argued that X and Musk do in fact owe Lemon money for his brief tenure with the company.
Insiders close to Lemon claimed that the former CNN star could not sign the contract because X’s legal department took “weeks” to provide Lemon with the necessary paperwork.
Those sources also noted that the platform formerly known as Twitter had already started selling ads for Lemon’s new show and that the company’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, promoted the Lemon-X deal at this year’s Consumer Technology Association convention back in January.
“[Lemon] expects to be paid for it,” Lemon’s spokesperson, fired CNN exec Allison Gollust, said in a statement. “If we have to go to court, we will.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lemon announced on Wednesday that Musk had canceled the former CNN host’s new X show and partnership.
Musk reportedly canceled Lemon’s new show on Friday shortly after Lemon met with the billionaire for an interview that would have premiered during the first episode of The Don Lemon Show.
“Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X, which they announced as part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform,” Lemon announced in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.
“He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday,” Lemon continued. “That interview will remain the premiere episode of The Don Lemon Show on Monday, March 18.”
Meanwhile, Musk suggested that he canceled Lemon’s new show and partnership because The Don Lemon Show was gearing up to be “basically just CNN, but on social media” which “doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying.”
The platform added that X simply “decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show.”