Elon Musk Reveals He Won't Donate to 'Either Candidate' Following Secret Trump Meeting

Since acquiring Twitter and rebranding it as X, Musk has reinstated Trump's account and frequently uses his sizable social media platform to speak out against President Biden and what he has deemed the "woke mind virus."

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," he tweeted in 2022.

The SpaceX founder, who has previously said that he voted for Biden in 2020, has become openly critical of the Biden administration – especially its immigration policies, which he has referred to as "treason."