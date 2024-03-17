Your tip
Don Lemon Blasts Elon Musk, Says Billionaire Isn't Used to Answering to Anyone 'Who Doesn't Look Like Him'

don lemon demands elon musk tesla cybertruck m advance equity x
By:

Mar. 17 2024

Don Lemon has slammed Elon Musk in a new interview days after the tech billionaire abruptly canceled his talk show deal with X, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"He's not used to being held to account," Lemon told PEOPLE of Musk. "He's not used to having to answer to anyone, especially someone like me who doesn't share his worldview, who doesn't look like him. You know what I'm saying?"

Elon Musk canceled Don Lemon's X show.
Don Lemon says Elon Musk canceled his X show after their interview.

Musk terminated Lemon's partnership with X via text mere hours after sitting down for an interview where the former CNN host grilled him about his ketamine use.

Although Lemon has threatened to sue, multiple sources said that he never actually signed a contract with X.

The interview is still set to air when The Don Lemon Show's debut episode premieres on Monday.

Former CNN host Don Lemon had an huge list of demands before joining X.
Former CNN host Don Lemon had an huge list of demands before joining X.

"I've interviewed many world leaders, presidents to convicts, and no one has been more sensitive or touchy than Elon Musk," Lemon said in an interview published Sunday.

"And during the interview and during other interviews, he constantly says he doesn't care what people write or say about him. For someone who doesn't care about what people write or say about him, he sure does care about what people write or say about him.

Don Lemon said Elon Musk was sensitive and touchy during their interview.
"When I questioned him about things that he put out on social media, posted or tweeted, that weren't factual, it was very uncomfortable for him. To the point to where [he and his team] wanted to see the interview before it aired. Which was a a big capital N no," Lemon said.

"I learned a lot about him and I think he learned a lot about me," he added. "Well, he could have, but I think it just went right over his head."

don lemon threatens sue elon musk canceled x partnership court
Musk said that Lemon's new show was set to be “basically just CNN, but on social media” which “doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying.”

Musk called Lemon "dull" and "underwhelming" and claimed that he killed the deal because his new show is "basically just 'CNN, but on social media,' which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying."

Following reports that Lemon made a list of demands including a free Tesla Cybertruck and a $5 million upfront payment in addition to an $8 million salary, Musk also compared Lemon to Veruca Salt, the spoiled child from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, in a tweet.

