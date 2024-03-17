Don Lemon Blasts Elon Musk, Says Billionaire Isn't Used to Answering to Anyone 'Who Doesn't Look Like Him'

Don Lemon has slammed Elon Musk in a new interview days after the tech billionaire abruptly canceled his talk show deal with X, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"He's not used to being held to account," Lemon told PEOPLE of Musk. "He's not used to having to answer to anyone, especially someone like me who doesn't share his worldview, who doesn't look like him. You know what I'm saying?"