Don Lemon List of Demands for Elon Musk Included a Tesla Cybertruck, $5M advance and equity in X Before Being Fired
Before his contract with X was terminated, former CNN host Don Lemon had an enormous list of demands for Elon Musk before a single episode of his new show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lemon's wish list, as revealed by The Post, allegedly included extravagant requests such as a free Tesla Cybertruck, a $5 million upfront payment in addition to an $8 million salary, an equity stake in the company, and the power to approve any policy changes related to news content on X.
The situation further escalated when Lemon reportedly insisted on perks such as a private jet flight to Las Vegas, a luxurious suite for himself and his fiance, and unlimited expenses for day drinking and massages, all of which would be covered by the company.
Despite Musk's initial agreement to conduct an interview with the host for the debut episode of The Don Lemon Show, tensions arose due to the anchor's exorbitant demands.
Lemon's discussions with X began following his departure from CNN last April, where a string of controversies led to his exit.
The host infamously faced severe backlash after commenting about former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley being "past her prime."
Although the partnership between Lemon and the social media platform was announced in January, an X spokesperson told outlets that the company “did not have a final or signed agreement with Don Lemon or ‘The Don Lemon Show'” before Musk's explosive sit-down interview last week.
Jay Sures, vice chairman at UTA, said, “This is absolute, complete utter nonsense without an iota of truth to it.”
The former CNN anchor's contract was scrapped hours after the one-on-one interview, with the billionaire calling the host “dull” and “underwhelming.” Musk compared Lemon's interviewing style to when he was still employed by CNN.
Lemon expressed his disappointment in a post on X, writing: "His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me."
Musk told Lemon their partnership was ending in a text message that simply read, "Contract terminated."
The Tesla owner, known for his views on free speech, did not shy away from addressing the situation. He explained on Twitter, "His approach was basically just 'CNN, but on social media,' which doesn't work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying."
Lemon was poised to host three 30-minute episodes a week on the platform before the controversial businessman scrapped the deal.