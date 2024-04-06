'Box of Nerves': Don Lemon 'Being a Bridezilla' Ahead of Wedding to Longtime Fiancé Tim Malone
Don Lemon is "being a bridezilla" ahead of his wedding to longtime fiancé Tim Malone, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Someone close to the couple told the Daily Mail that the former CNN anchor is "micromanaging everyone" in preparation for their impending nuptials at Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar in New York City on Saturday, April 6.
"They are a box of nerves right now and Don is kind of being a bridezilla because he has wanted this picture-perfect fairytale marriage, and he is micromanaging everyone," the insider revealed.
"They are both going to wear matching suits with different lapels. It won't be a very religious ceremony, but they have written vows they will read to each other," the source added. "Tim was joking with coworkers that he would use ChatGPT to write his."
"Several of Tim's co-workers from Douglas Elliman are going to be there. Their dogs are also expected to be a part of the ceremony just as they were a part of their engagement."
The wedding bells are arriving eight years after Lemon and Malone started dating and five years after they got engaged. The pair first went public with their relationship by ringing in the new year with an on-air kiss during CNN's 2018 New Year's Eve broadcast.
Malone proposed on Lemon's birthday the following year with some assistance from their dogs Barkley and Boomer. The pups helped pop the question by wearing custom engraved dog tags that read, "Daddy will you marry papa?"
After their engagement, Lemon, who came out as gay in his 2011 memoir Transparent, told CNN viewers, "I grew up thinking that I would never be able to be public with my relationships, let alone ever get legally married. So for me this is doubly thrilling and just a wee bit terrifying. Guess I have to start thinking about children. Talk about a late bloomer."
Insiders previously claimed that the wedding will be a star-studded affair, with The View's Joy Behar serving as Lemon's best man and several other celebs in attendance.
"The dynamic duo has been meticulously planning their nuptials, with Joy Behar at the helm as Don's designated best man," a source told the National Enquirer. "And the drama meter is sure to hit the roof with the addition of Wendy Williams as a bridesmaid, along with the glamorous Real Housewife of New York Countess Luann de Lesseps."
Lemon was suddenly fired from CNN last year after being accused of "sexist" and "misogynistic" behavior, but Malone stuck by him.
"Don and Tim have built a life together that has seen them through thick and thin," a source said of the soon-to-be newlyweds late last year.
"Tim has been Don's rock, especially during the past year," the insider continued. "Their wedding is not just a celebration of love but a testament to the strength of their bond!"