'Box of Nerves': Don Lemon 'Being a Bridezilla' Ahead of Wedding to Longtime Fiancé Tim Malone

Someone close to the couple told the Daily Mail that the former CNN anchor is "micromanaging everyone" in preparation for their impending nuptials at Ralph Lauren's Polo Bar in New York City on Saturday, April 6.

"They are a box of nerves right now and Don is kind of being a bridezilla because he has wanted this picture-perfect fairytale marriage, and he is micromanaging everyone," the insider revealed.

"They are both going to wear matching suits with different lapels. It won't be a very religious ceremony, but they have written vows they will read to each other," the source added. "Tim was joking with coworkers that he would use ChatGPT to write his."

"Several of Tim's co-workers from Douglas Elliman are going to be there. Their dogs are also expected to be a part of the ceremony just as they were a part of their engagement."