Wendy Williams' Guardian Demands Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Return $112k 'Overpaid' Divorce Settlements

Wendy Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, is reportedly attempting to recoup $112,500 from the embattled talk show host's ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, claiming he was overpaid in divorce settlements, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hunter previously petitioned a court after he stopped receiving money that Williams agreed to pay him as a condition of their divorce. He said he hadn't received severance payments since 2021.

As this outlet reported, Williams was placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2022, leaving Morrissey in charge of her finances.