Wendy Williams' Guardian Demands Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Return $112k 'Overpaid' Divorce Settlements
Wendy Williams' guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, is reportedly attempting to recoup $112,500 from the embattled talk show host's ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, claiming he was overpaid in divorce settlements, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hunter previously petitioned a court after he stopped receiving money that Williams agreed to pay him as a condition of their divorce. He said he hadn't received severance payments since 2021.
As this outlet reported, Williams was placed under court-ordered guardianship in 2022, leaving Morrissey in charge of her finances.
In the court filing obtained by the U.S. Sun, Morrissey argued that per the marital settlement agreement, the severance payments were to end if Williams' annual income dropped below a certain amount. She claimed that Williams' income dipped significantly in October 2021 when she stopped hosting The Wendy Williams Show.
"She continued to pay Mr. Hunter. He says in his motion papers… that he was paid through January of 2022," Morrissey wrote. "As a result, [Kevin] has been unjustly enriched by the receipt of $112,500 ($37,500 x 3 months) belonging to [Wendy]."
Williams' guardian requested this money be returned to the media mogul and moved for a gag order to prevent Hunter from discussing the matter. She also urged his request to re-open the case in court gets dismissed, suggesting arbitration instead.
Hunter has requested that the payments resume, demanding Wendy's financial records from their divorce to the present be released.
He was married to Williams from November 1999 to January 2020, and they had one child together.
Kevin Jr. is “now emancipated and is a full-time student at Barry University in Florida.”
“This is an emergent matter because I rely on the severance pay for my living expenses and having been without this income for twenty-three months has affected me greatly," Hunter wrote.
“Therefore, I respectfully request that the Court require [Wendy] to immediately pay all severance payments which may be due and owing at the time of this Court’s Order,” he added.
Court documents also recently revealed that Williams, 59, was supposed to be paid $100k per episode of a four-part documentary that drew backlash for its exposure of her intensely personal battle with dementia.
The agreement was laid out in an 18-page contract that the beloved host allegedly signed before she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.
Morrissey questioned the contract's validity in an explosive lawsuit against Lifetime’s parent company A&E Networks Television, LLC that was filed as an unsuccessful attempt at preventing the documentary from airing.
"She was not, and is not, capable of consenting to the terms of the documentary Contract,” the lawsuit, which was filed in the New York Supreme Court, stated.
“And no one acting in [Wendy’s] best interest would allow her to be portrayed in the demeaning manner in which she is portrayed in the Trailer for the documentary,” Morrissey claimed.
She also alleged the producers insisted Williams would be portrayed “in a positive manner like a phoenix rising from the ashes,” per the court docs. The series aired on February 24 and 25.
"If we’d known she had dementia, no one would’ve rolled a camera,” one of the producers told The Hollywood Reporter.