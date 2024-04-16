Your tip
Melania Trump Thinks Husband Donald's Hush Money Trial is 'Unfair' and a 'Disgrace': Sources

Sources said she is "steelier than she was before."

Apr. 16 2024, Published 7:40 p.m. ET

Melania Trump has steered clear of the courtroom leading up to her husband Donald Trump's first criminal trial, but the former First Lady is said to share his sentiments about the proceedings, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Trump is currently facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in an alleged effort to conceal a $130k payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels (real name: Stephanie A. Gregory Clifford) and has pleaded not guilty.

Sources close to the former First Lady said she shares Trump's views about the proceedings.

Prosecutors believe the payment was made to keep her quiet about an alleged extramarital affair with Trump before the 2016 presidential election, which he vehemently denied.

Although his wife of 19 years has yet to address the allegations, insiders close to Melania said that she shares his view about the proceedings being unfair, the New York Times reported.

Melania has privately called the trial "a disgrace" tantamount to election interference, according to a person with direct knowledge of her comments who opted not to reveal their identity.

Jury selection began at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City earlier this week and Trump remains eager to fight his case.

Melania may later be called to the stand as a potential witness now that the trial is underway.

Although she seemingly took time to focus on herself after the claims first emerged, the former First Lady is said to be supporting her husband and has lumped the trial into the other legal problems he is dealing with. Sources said she is "steelier than she was before."

The trial is anticipated to take between six to eight weeks.

Trump is eager to fight his case as Melania may be called to the stand as a potential witness.

As her husband continues to dominate the polls, Trump allies predict she will make more public appearances as the campaign continues, but will be selective with her time.

She is reportedly focused on their son Barron's graduation from high school later this spring and preparing him for college in addition to dealing with personal matters including her own grief.

As her husband continues to dominate in the polls, Trump allies predict she will make more public appearances as the campaign continues.

Sources said she is still mourning the death of her mother, Amalija Knavs, who died this January.

"On behalf of my family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the love and support that you have showered upon us throughout this journey of loss and grief," Melania wrote in a statement after her mom's passing. "We will cherish the beautiful memories of my beloved mother, and forever keep her light in our hearts."

