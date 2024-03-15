'Dislikes a Petting Zoo': Melania Trump Uninterested in Helping Donald at Big Campaign Events, Uncomfortable at 'Packed' MAGA Rallies

Melania Trump has no plans to increase her public appearances ahead of the November election — with sources claiming she'd rather stay at home than feel like she's at a "petting zoo." Sources close to the family revealed that Donald Trump can handle his public appearances without Melania with him.

Insiders said Melania prefers to be at home.

“Donald loves to be out with the people and despite his burning legal and financial issues, going out on the campaign trail makes him happy,” one source told People. “He is a loner horse and can function fine without his family, although he is happy when they can accompany him.” The insider said Melania does make appearances occasionally but would rather be at home with her son Barron and her father Viktor Knavs.

One source said Melania doesn't like campaign rallies full of MAGA supporters and prefers low key functions with her husband. “Melania dislikes a petting zoo,” the source added. “She goes when she has to but if it’s not essential she prefers to stay out of the public eye. When an event is packed full of campaigning types and crowds of people even at Mar-a-Lago, she tries to opt out.”

Sources say Melania will attend a low key dinner over a packed rally.

The former first lady recently hosted a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Trump for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has ties to Putin. “She is more comfortable at this type of engagement than a hard-core rally or campaign evening,” the source told People. “She knows there are certain events she must attend and Donald is okay with her going to those, but not everything. He does well on his own. So many people want to talk to him and be around him that he doesn’t dwell on who is not there.”

As OK! Magazine reported this week, that Melania's ex-aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff spoke out against Trump. She said the ex-president is no longer showing his wife "chivalry."

Friends of the couple say Trump is able to handle being alone at events.



She posted a clip of the couple at Mar-a-Lago on Twitter captioned, "Let me bottom line this for you. Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald’s lack of 'chivalry' towards Melania is quite a 'tell.' Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He’s been doing neither recently."