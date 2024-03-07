Where is Melania? Former First Lady Skips Hubby Donald's Super Tuesday Victory Party As Rumors of Marital Woes Worsen
Melania Trump was mysteriously absent from husband Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday victory party earlier this week as the rumors surrounding the couple’s suspected marital woes continue to worsen, RadarOnline.com can report.
Ex-President Trump celebrated his Super Tuesday victory on Tuesday night at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida alongside his two eldest sons and hundreds of other guests and campaign supporters.
“This was an amazing night, an amazing day, it’s been an incredible period of time in our country’s history,” the likely 2024 GOP presidential nominee said after winning nearly 800 delegates earlier this week.
But many of the former first family’s followers could not help but notice that Melania was nowhere to been seen during the Mar-a-Lago celebrations – nor was ex-President Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump.
“It was Super Tuesday night. It was his victory speech. It was at Mar-a Lago,” one person tweeted. “His wife Melania was not there.”
“How come Trump was so sad last night? He should have been happy last night doing so well on Super Tuesday,” another follower speculated. “Was it because Melania wasn’t there to support him? I think something is going on with them.”
“Melania doesn’t appear with Trump on the night he wins Super Tuesday? How odd is that?” yet another person tweeted amid the couple’s alleged marital problems. “What’s up with that marriage?”
“He’s trying to get more Women to support him but it doesn’t look good when the most important Woman in his life doesn’t appear to support him,” a fourth X user surmised.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ex-President Trump and Melania were last seen together in January during the funeral ceremony for Melania’s late mother.
While Melania was also absent from the Trump family’s Christmas card in December, it was later revealed that that was because she was understandably busy tending to her dying mother.
- Ex-Prez Donald & Melania Trump 'Living Separate Lives' Despite Putting On A United Front Following His Indictment, Sources Claim
- Melania Trump Comes Out Of Hiding For First Time Since Husband Donald's Arrest, Looks Stoic While Celebrating Easter At Mar-a-Lago
- Melania Trump Attempts To Shut Down Talk Of Issues With Donald As Pals Claim Marriage Is ‘At All-Time Low’
Meanwhile, Melania’s absence from her ex-president hubby’s Super Tuesday victory party this week came shortly after she vowed to “step up” her public appearances ahead of the 2024 election in November.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history," one insider shared in December. "She feels better prepared for her potential role.”
But more recent rumors suggested that problems persist in paradise for the former first couple – particularly in connection to ex-President Trump’s hush-money scandal involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.
According to a new book penned by former White House official Stephanie Grisham, Melania was “p-----” at her husband over the Stormy Daniels affair and subsequent scandal and wanted him “humiliated.”
"I think she was pissed at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off,” Grisham wrote in American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden.