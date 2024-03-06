Leaked Memo: Biden Campaign Calls Trump ‘Wounded, Dangerous and Unpopular’ in Blistering Five-page Attack — As Nikki Haley Prepares to Drop Out of GOP Race

President Joe Biden’s campaign called Donald Trump “wounded, dangerous, and unpopular” in a blistering leaked memo this week, RadarOnline.com can report. The shocking memo also came as Nikki Haley reportedly prepares to drop out of the GOP primary race.

In a surprising development to come as Biden and Trump both secured hundreds of delegates for their respective parties’ 2024 presidential nomination on Super Tuesday, the Biden Campaign launched a scathing memo against the ex-president early Wednesday morning.