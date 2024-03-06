Leaked Memo: Biden Campaign Calls Trump ‘Wounded, Dangerous and Unpopular’ in Blistering Five-page Attack — As Nikki Haley Prepares to Drop Out of GOP Race
President Joe Biden’s campaign called Donald Trump “wounded, dangerous, and unpopular” in a blistering leaked memo this week, RadarOnline.com can report. The shocking memo also came as Nikki Haley reportedly prepares to drop out of the GOP primary race.
In a surprising development to come as Biden and Trump both secured hundreds of delegates for their respective parties’ 2024 presidential nomination on Super Tuesday, the Biden Campaign launched a scathing memo against the ex-president early Wednesday morning.
The leaked memo, which was titled "Trump Enters the General Election Beleaguered and Ill-Equipped," focused on Trump’s struggle to raise campaign funds as the 2024 race for the White House enters the last legs of the election cycle.
The memo, which was penned by Biden Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon and Biden Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, also dubbed the embattled 45th president “wounded, dangerous, and unpopular.”
“The results of last night’s Super Tuesday contests cemented what we have known for some time now: Donald Trump limps into the general election as a wounded, dangerous and unpopular candidate,” the blistering five-page memo began.
“The Republican nominee is cash-strapped, beleaguered by a host of external issues, and is running on an extreme agenda that is already proving to be a significant liability for key voting blocs that are critical to the pathway to 270 electoral votes,” it continued.
President Biden’s campaign went on to tout both the 81-year-old commander-in-chief and Vice President Kamala Harris following their wins in 15 states and one U.S. territory on Super Tuesday.
Biden’s campaign also went on to emphasize the president and vice president’s “consistent wins up and down the ballot,” their ability to “maintain a historic and growing grassroots-powered war chest,” and their “strong Super Tuesday showing" that will allow Biden and Harris to "enter the general election well-prepared and well-positioned to win this November.”
President Biden is scheduled to give his next State of the Union Address on Thursday night and, according to his campaign, Biden will use the opportunity to emphasize the “stark choice” American voters have between the current commander-in-chief and Biden's embattled presidential predecessor.
“Building off of last night’s momentum, tomorrow evening’s State of the Union address will provide the American people with the latest example of the stark choice they will be confronted with in November between President Biden, who remains laser-focused on delivering for the American people while running on a historically popular record of accomplishment, and Donald Trump, whose failed record and dark vision for this country is as dangerous as it is unpopular with the voters who will decide this election,” Dillon and Rodriguez wrote.
Biden’s 2024 campaign concluded its blistering five-page memo on Wednesday by slamming Trump’s “extremist” and “dangerous agenda” ahead of the likely general election rematch between the two candidates later this year.
“The road to victory is about earning, not just asking for, the American people’s support,” the memo concluded. “That means putting in the work in every community, meeting voters where they are about the stakes of this election, and investing everywhere.”
“We are confident that the President and Vice President’s vision for unity, freedom, and progress will again defeat Donald Trump’s extremist, dangerous agenda this November.”
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, the Biden Campaign’s pointed memo against ex-President Trump on Wednesday also came as Trump’s only remaining GOP primary challenger – Nikki Haley – reportedly prepares to drop out of the GOP primary race.
According to CNN, Haley is reportedly set to officially drop out of the GOP primary race during a speech from Charleston, South Carolina at 10 AM on Wednesday.
The announcement comes after Haley failed to secure more than 89 delegates for the Republican presidential nomination. Trump has so far successfully secured 995.