Melania Trump Wanted Donald Trump 'Humiliated' Over Sex Scandal With Stormy Daniels, Book Claims
Former White House official Stephanie Grisham revealed that Melania Trump allegedly wanted her husband, Donald Trump, to be shamed for his sex scandal involving Stormy Daniels, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a new book titled American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, Melania intentionally backed out of an overseas trip amid the controversy, with Grisham claiming, "I think she was pissed at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off."
The scandal arose when Daniels accused Donald of paying her $130,000 in hush money prior to the 2016 US presidential election to keep their alleged extramarital affair a secret.
The porn star claimed the real estate mogul cheated on Melania with her a year after he married the Slovenian model and she was expecting their first child together, Barron.
Despite Donald dismissing the allegations as an "extortion plot," his former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating federal campaign laws in connection with the payment to Daniels.
- Melania Trump Waged 4-Year Long War Against Ivanka Trump Over the Role of First Lady During Don's Time at the White House
- Donald Trump's Marriage To Melania 'At All-Time Low' As He Begs For Support Following Hush-Money Arrest
- Melania Trump Waged 4-Year Long War Against Ivanka Trump Over the Role of First Lady During Don's Time at the White House
Melania's former friend and close advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, leaked audio last year in which Melania referred to Daniels as a "p--- hooker."
Wolkoff claimed that Melania lives in a state of denial and hoped the scandal would be swept under the carpet, saying, "People are just jealous."
Even though Melania has not publicly expressed her feelings about her husband's alleged affairs, it is reported that her way of coping is to "never let her feelings show or affect her."
Despite the turmoil, Melania and Donald recently presented a united front at her mother's funeral, signaling a continued public image of unity. It was revealed that Melania plans to increase her public appearances ahead of the 2024 election to support Donald's potential presidential bid.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Melania allegedly waged war against the former president's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, during their time at the White House.
The feud between the two supposedly centered on the role of first lady and the stepmom's pre-and post-nuptial agreements with the Don.
Ivanka's initial move to assume this role led to several instances of friction at the White House, with Melania opting to stay in New York to see her son through the school year.
Ivanka aimed to overhaul the First Lady's traditional duties and create a family-oriented approach to the position.
The two stayed away from one another despite both working closely with the former president, with Ivanka working as an unpaid adviser in her father’s West Wing.