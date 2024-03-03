Melania Trump Wanted Donald Trump 'Humiliated' Over Sex Scandal With Stormy Daniels, Book Claims

Melania's former friend and close advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, leaked audio last year in which Melania referred to Daniels as a "p--- hooker."

Wolkoff claimed that Melania lives in a state of denial and hoped the scandal would be swept under the carpet, saying, "People are just jealous."

Even though Melania has not publicly expressed her feelings about her husband's alleged affairs, it is reported that her way of coping is to "never let her feelings show or affect her."

Despite the turmoil, Melania and Donald recently presented a united front at her mother's funeral, signaling a continued public image of unity. It was revealed that Melania plans to increase her public appearances ahead of the 2024 election to support Donald's potential presidential bid.

