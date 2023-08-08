Melania Trump's Nightmare: Explosive Emails Expose Ugly Family Feuds, Devastating Secrets About Donald and $2 Billion Divorce Bombshell

Former First Lady Melania Trump is terrified a New York City district attorney will obtain her explosive personal emails insiders say reveal devastating secrets about her hubby, Donald Trump , ugly family feuds, forbidden flings, and details about a $2 billion divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Daniels insists she had a tryst with Trump while Melania was pregnant with her now 17-year-old son, Barron , and was paid to keep her mouth shut.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg and his staff are pushing hard to obtain the bombshell messages as part of the humiliating felony indictment against Melania’s man that charge — among other things — the former president fudged business records to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to insiders, prosecutors believe Melania’s reaction to the drama could become a smoking gun at her hubby’s trial!

But the billionaire claims Stormy’s story is bull and says he broke no laws.

But so far, New York Judge Juan Merchan has nixed Bragg’s request to obtain the messages as “too broad.”

Melania’s heartbreak over the cheating scandal , her shocking plans to potentially file for divorce as the crisis raged and her bitter family feud with Trump’s other kids Ivanka , Donald Jr ., and Eric are believed to be at the core of prosecutors’ fishing expedition, sources said.

Legal insiders believe Bragg’s motion could be reworked — and give prosecutors free rein to expose Melania’s heartbreak and ALL her guarded secrets!

“Those emails could make Melania relive the entire betrayal again in the public eye,” an insider snitched.

“It also would reveal what she knew about the affair along with many other humiliating aspects of her husband’s business and personal life!

“The last thing she wants is for people to know how much her husband put her through and her fraught relationships with Donald’s children.

“There’s no way the family could survive that kind of public humiliation! The emails hang the ex-president out to dry.”