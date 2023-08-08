Melania Trump's Nightmare: Explosive Emails Expose Ugly Family Feuds, Devastating Secrets About Donald and $2 Billion Divorce Bombshell
Former First Lady Melania Trump is terrified a New York City district attorney will obtain her explosive personal emails insiders say reveal devastating secrets about her hubby, Donald Trump, ugly family feuds, forbidden flings, and details about a $2 billion divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg and his staff are pushing hard to obtain the bombshell messages as part of the humiliating felony indictment against Melania’s man that charge — among other things — the former president fudged business records to hide a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Daniels insists she had a tryst with Trump while Melania was pregnant with her now 17-year-old son, Barron, and was paid to keep her mouth shut.
But the billionaire claims Stormy’s story is bull and says he broke no laws.
According to insiders, prosecutors believe Melania’s reaction to the drama could become a smoking gun at her hubby’s trial!
Melania’s heartbreak over the cheating scandal, her shocking plans to potentially file for divorce as the crisis raged and her bitter family feud with Trump’s other kids Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric are believed to be at the core of prosecutors’ fishing expedition, sources said.
But so far, New York Judge Juan Merchan has nixed Bragg’s request to obtain the messages as “too broad.”
Legal insiders believe Bragg’s motion could be reworked — and give prosecutors free rein to expose Melania’s heartbreak and ALL her guarded secrets!
“Those emails could make Melania relive the entire betrayal again in the public eye,” an insider snitched.
“It also would reveal what she knew about the affair along with many other humiliating aspects of her husband’s business and personal life!
“The last thing she wants is for people to know how much her husband put her through and her fraught relationships with Donald’s children.
“There’s no way the family could survive that kind of public humiliation! The emails hang the ex-president out to dry.”
Sources said the mounting indictments against Trump — including federal criminal charges for the January 6 insurrection, mishandling classified documents, and attempting to destroy evidence — have put his marriage on life support.
“She’s likely written multiple emails to counsel asking for guidance on her rights if her husband is convicted on all these charges, and if she should use whatever she knows to squeeze him in divorce court,” said a source close to the Trump family.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the former first couple lived separate lives after the hush money scandal broke, with Melania refusing to join the president at the White House for four months after his election.
Officially, she remained at the 76-year-old’s Manhattan Trump Tower luxury suite until their son, Barron, finished his school year — but insiders dish she was furious and feeling betrayed.
“Ivanka started taking over the first lady responsibilities, infuriating her stepmother,” squealed the source.
“Melania viciously complained to everyone who would listen.”
Another family insider revealed, “blistering email exchanges between the first lady and the president focused on his seeming betrayal, her lack of trust and her desire to pursue a divorce.”
Insiders tattled after the 53-year-old former Slovenian model finally moved to Washington, D.C., she lived on a different floor from Donald in the executive mansion and took a back seat to his sons Donnie, 45, and Eric, 39, and his most trusted lieutenant, Ivanka, 41, whose mother was Trump’s late first wife, Ivana.
Sources added the children routinely ignored their stepmother and wouldn’t invite her to dinner with their father after strategy meetings.
“Ivanka made it clear to her stepmom their relationship would be non-existent if not for her father,” noted the source.
Melania often had vicious email exchanges with her stepchildren, and in 2020 was caught on tape spewing mean remarks about Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, according to the former president’s niece Mary Trump.
At one point, Trump called his kids into the Oval Office to demand they treat Melania with more respect — “if for nothing else, but appearances’ sake,” said a source.
Added another snitch, “If these emails were to go public, it would rip the Band-Aid off Donald and Melania’s marriage, and almost certainly drive her into divorce court!”