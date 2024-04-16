Your tip
Christine Quinn Accuses Ex of Failing to Foot Son's $100k Birth Bill, Claims He's Damaged Her Credit in Bitter Divorce War

Christine Quinn has responded to her estranged husband's divorce petition.

Apr. 16 2024

Christine Quinn has responded to her estranged husband's divorce petition — and what she's accusing him of isn't pretty. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former Selling Sunset siren is demanding primary custody of their child, alleging her ex, Christian Dumontet, failed to pay off a six-figure bill from the toddler's birth, which she said has messed with her credit.

Christine Quinn's husband filed for divorce earlier this month.

As this outlet reported, Quinn and Dumontet are locked in a nasty divorce battle after she obtained a temporary restraining order against him following an explosive fight that allegedly involved their son. In the latest filing, she charged the lingering medical bill — that's in her name — ballooned to over $100k despite her estranged husband allegedly promising her he'd pay it off.

Quinn said she was surprised to learn that Dumontet didn't hold up his end of the deal — and her credit is paying the price.

Christine is demanding primary custody of their son.

The ex-Netflix star revealed the birth bill is with collections, and the entire amount is yet to be determined. Quinn is demanding spousal support from the tech CEO and is asking the court to reject his ability to get alimony from her. She said their shared assets and property are to be determined.

TMZ was the first to report on Quinn's response.

RadarOnline.com told you — Dumontet cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split when he filed for divorce on April 5. He's fighting for sole legal and physical custody of their young son and signaled he'd be open to giving his ex visitation.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Her ex was arrested twice following an explosive fight that allegedly involved their child.

Quinn filed for a temporary restraining order against Dumontet after he allegedly threw a bag full of glass at the child last month, resulting in a hospital visit for the youngster and a night in jail for him. He denied the allegations and filed a petition for a protective order against her.

Dumontet was arrested twice in two days in March. After he was released from jail for the alleged bag-tossing incident, Quinn's husband returned to their home, violating an emergency protection order she had at the time.

Christine accused him of failing to pay their son's birth bill that has allegedly ballooned to over $100k.

RadarOnline.com obtained photos of Dumontet moving his belongings from their marital home just days before he filed for divorce. Sources told us he hired a security detail to assist him with the move.

Quinn and Dumontet only share one child.

