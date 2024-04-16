Christine Quinn Accuses Ex of Failing to Foot Son's $100k Birth Bill, Claims He's Damaged Her Credit in Bitter Divorce War

As this outlet reported, Quinn and Dumontet are locked in a nasty divorce battle after she obtained a temporary restraining order against him following an explosive fight that allegedly involved their son. In the latest filing, she charged the lingering medical bill — that's in her name — ballooned to over $100k despite her estranged husband allegedly promising her he'd pay it off.

Quinn said she was surprised to learn that Dumontet didn't hold up his end of the deal — and her credit is paying the price.