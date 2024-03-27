Christine Quinn Files for TRO Against Christian Dumontet, Says His Mental Health Has 'Severely Deteriorated'

Christine Quinn has fired back at her estranged husband with her own temporary restraining order filing — and her allegations against him are disturbing. In the documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Selling Sunset alum claimed Christian Dumontet has suffered "extreme paranoia" and has gone to great lengths to cut her off from the outside world.

Quinn, 35, filed her request for a restraining order on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging his mental health issues have "severely deteriorated" over the past half a year. "Throughout the marriage, Respondent has been verbally and physically abusive. However, Respondent’s mental health and behavior has severely deteriorated over the last six months," the former reality star claimed while citing some shocking examples.

Source: John and Joseph/ MEGA The pair married in 2019 and share one son.

"On one of these occasions, Respondent was having a mental breakdown and was delusional, disoriented, and seemed to be hallucinating. He didn’t know who I was, and was apparently convinced I was some sort of imposter, and physically attacked me, scratching me," Quinn alleged. "I spent two hours trying to reassure him that I was who I was so he would calm down and not potentially hurt our child."

Quinn also claimed that her tech CEO hubby has "taken extreme measures to prevent me from leaving the property to work or run errands with our son" because of his alleged "extreme paranoia." "He does everything he can to isolate me and our son, including locking down the front gate so we physically cannot leave the property. He routinely turns off the household internet to cut off communication with the outside, because we have no cell reception in the residence due to the terrain," the docs stated.

Source: MEGA Dumontet alleged Quinn filed a false police report and lied about domestic violence to set herself up more favorable for a potential divorce.

She alleged she's lost "hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost jobs and business opportunities" due to his "campaign of isolation." Quinn also detailed the argument that led to Dumontet's arrest last week. The Selling Sunset alum claimed he allegedly became unhinged when they began fighting over their financial issues.

Quinn said Dumontet went on a rampage, allegedly throwing several items at her (including dog feces), pouring liquid all over their bedroom, and pulling out his junk to urinate on the floor. "He began going through the house and bringing the floral arrangements back up to the master bedroom, and began throwing them, and their heavy shipping boxes, at me. He narrowly missed hitting me with one of the metal rods, but I was struck by one of boxes he threw," Quinn's docs read.

Source: MEGA

"After he collected and threw multiple heavy floral arrangements at me over the course of approximately half an hour, he then retrieved and opened a can of Dr. Pepper and proceeded to pour it all over the bed and the floor, all the while shouting and yelling abuse," she continued. "He then left the room again, went downstairs again, and returned a short time later, and threw dog feces at me, which he pulled out of the trash. He then pulled out his penis and began to urinate on the floor."

Source: MEGA Dumontet was initially arrested on last Tuesday for assault with a deadly weapon.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Quinn claimed her hubby threw a bag full of glass that hit their toddler son, who had to be taken to the hospital. Dumontet denied her allegations, saying he threw the bag at the wall and not at their child. He also filed a TRO, charging that he needed protection against his wife. Quinn is asking for protection for herself, her son, the nanny, and her two dogs. The judge has not signed off on either of their TRO requests and has ordered them to mediation over custody of their child.

