'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Gunning for Possible Restraining Order and Divorce From Husband After His Second Arrest in 24 Hours
Christine Quinn is allegedly gearing up for the biggest battle of her life. The Selling Sunset alum is reportedly meeting with lawyers in hopes of extending the emergency protective order against her husband, Christian Dumontet, after his second arrest in two days, with sources spilling Quinn might also be preparing to file for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Quinn's husband was arrested on Tuesday after attempting to throw a bag with glass at her during an argument. The bag ended up hitting their two-year-old son, who was transported to the hospital.
Dumontet was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony. Photos showed Quinn's hubby handcuffed while wearing his bathrobe while being escorted to the police car.
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Dumontet was released from custody at 6:17 PM on Wednesday after posting $30k bail, hours after Quinn was offered an emergency protective order, which she accepted. The order was good for 7 days and was meant to protect Quinn and her son from Dumontet, but he violated the order after he sprung himself from jail.
The tech CEO was arrested for the second time on Wednesday at 11:30 PM after showing up at their Los Angeles mansion. Now, Quinn is allegedly gunning for a temporary restraining order against him and is meeting with lawyers around town as we speak, according to TMZ.
Sources shared the reality star is solely focused on keeping her son safe.
- 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Obtains Emergency Protective Order Against Husband Christian Dumontet as He Sits in Jail
- 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Released From Jail After Arrest
- Cuffed: 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested for Assault With Deadly Weapon After Incident Involving Their 2-Year-Old
Quinn and her husband have reportedly had issues for years, and she's allegedly preparing a treasure trove of evidence to present for her case. Insiders insinuated to TMZ that this might not be the first time their arguments have escalated.
The former Netflix star isn't just looking for extra protection.
"Christine Quinn is planning on leaving Christian,” a source spilled to Us Weekly, adding, “She’s planning on filing for divorce.” While pulling the plug on their four-year marriage is reportedly on the table, insiders shared there are more important things to focus on right now, like the well-being of her and her child.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Quinn several times for comment.
Quinn and Dumontet said "I do" as Netflix cameras rolled. Their 2019 wedding and engagement party was aired on Selling Sunset's third season. She later revealed she would not return for Season 6 of the series and later launched her crypto real estate venture, RealOpen, with her husband.
The pair share only one child, so custody and child support will be issues if Quinn ends up filing for divorce.