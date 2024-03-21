Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Selling Sunset
Exclusive Details

'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Gunning for Possible Restraining Order and Divorce From Husband After His Second Arrest in 24 Hours

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Christine Quinn's husband was arrested twice in two days.

By:

Mar. 21 2024, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Christine Quinn is allegedly gearing up for the biggest battle of her life. The Selling Sunset alum is reportedly meeting with lawyers in hopes of extending the emergency protective order against her husband, Christian Dumontet, after his second arrest in two days, with sources spilling Quinn might also be preparing to file for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
selling sunset star christine quinn husband arrested
Source: MEGA

Christine's husband was first arrested on Tuesday over a domestic violence incident involving their child.

As this outlet reported, Quinn's husband was arrested on Tuesday after attempting to throw a bag with glass at her during an argument. The bag ended up hitting their two-year-old son, who was transported to the hospital.

Dumontet was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony. Photos showed Quinn's hubby handcuffed while wearing his bathrobe while being escorted to the police car.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Police returned to Christine and Christian's home on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com broke the story — Dumontet was released from custody at 6:17 PM on Wednesday after posting $30k bail, hours after Quinn was offered an emergency protective order, which she accepted. The order was good for 7 days and was meant to protect Quinn and her son from Dumontet, but he violated the order after he sprung himself from jail.

Article continues below advertisement

The tech CEO was arrested for the second time on Wednesday at 11:30 PM after showing up at their Los Angeles mansion. Now, Quinn is allegedly gunning for a temporary restraining order against him and is meeting with lawyers around town as we speak, according to TMZ.

Sources shared the reality star is solely focused on keeping her son safe.

MORE ON:
Selling Sunset
Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Christine is said to be contacting lawyers to extend the protective order — and to possibly file for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Quinn and her husband have reportedly had issues for years, and she's allegedly preparing a treasure trove of evidence to present for her case. Insiders insinuated to TMZ that this might not be the first time their arguments have escalated.

The former Netflix star isn't just looking for extra protection.

Article continues below advertisement

"Christine Quinn is planning on leaving Christian,” a source spilled to Us Weekly, adding, “She’s planning on filing for divorce.” While pulling the plug on their four-year marriage is reportedly on the table, insiders shared there are more important things to focus on right now, like the well-being of her and her child.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Quinn several times for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEga

They married in 2019 and share one child.

Article continues below advertisement

Quinn and Dumontet said "I do" as Netflix cameras rolled. Their 2019 wedding and engagement party was aired on Selling Sunset's third season. She later revealed she would not return for Season 6 of the series and later launched her crypto real estate venture, RealOpen, with her husband.

The pair share only one child, so custody and child support will be issues if Quinn ends up filing for divorce.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.