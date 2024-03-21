'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested AGAIN After Violating Emergency Protective Order
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Dumontet, was arrested for the second time this week for allegedly violating a protective order, RadarOnline.com can report.
The second incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday night when Dumontet showed up at his and Quinn’s home in the Hollywood Hills – despite being legally mandated to stay away.
Law enforcement sources revealed to TMZ that Dumontet was taken into custody after his unauthorized presence at the property prompted a 911 call.
The arrest took place at their residence, where Dumontet was apprehended and taken to jail. He was booked on a sole charge of violating an emergency protective order.
It remains unclear who made the initial call to alert law enforcement on Wednesday night, but sources close to the matter indicated that Quinn and the couple’s 2-year-old son were not present at the home when Dumontet returned.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Dumontet was arrested and booked on Wednesday night. He has since been released after posting a $30,000 bail.
A court date for the second incident has been scheduled for April.
As this outlet previously reported, Dumontet was initially arrested on Tuesday for assault with a deadly weapon.
Quinn told police that her millionaire husband, 44, allegedly threw a bag with glass in it at her during an argument – but the bag reportedly hit their 2-year-old son instead.
Dumontet was handcuffed and taken to jail while wearing only a bathrobe. He was held on a $30,000 bail and released sometime on Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the former Selling Sunset star obtained an emergency protective order against her husband following the alleged domestic dispute.
Law enforcement reportedly offered Quinn, 35, a seven-day emergency protective order against Dumontet shortly after his first arrest on Tuesday.
Quinn reportedly accepted the order – giving herself and the couple’s 2-year-old son protection from Dumontet for at least the next week.
Photos from Dumontet's first arrest on Tuesday showed the wealthy tech CEO being dragged out into a cop car while barefoot and wearing only a white bathrobe.
Law enforcement reportedly returned to Quinn's residence on Wednesday with their guns drawn to conduct a “building search.”
After searching the mansion, they concluded "there was no issue” and promptly left the property before returning just hours later to arrest Dumontet for the second time in less than 48 hours.
Quinn and Dumontet married back in 2019. The couple welcomed their first and only child, Christian Georges, in November 2021.
The younger Christian was reportedly taken to the hospital on Tuesday following the alleged domestic violence incident out of an “abundance of precaution,” and Quinn and her son are currently not staying at their Hollywood Hills residence.