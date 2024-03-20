Cuffed: 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested for Assault With Deadly Weapon After Incident Involving Their 2-Year-Old
Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn's husband, Christian Dumontet, was arrested on Tuesday near his Los Angeles home for a shocking domestic incident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
New photos showed Dumontet cuffed and being escorted from his residence in a bathrobe while barefoot. At least two cop cars were spotted at the Hollywood Hills address before he was taken to jail.
Sources with knowledge of the situation said a verbal argument erupted between Quinn and Dumontet, claiming she told officers on the scene that her husband had thrown a bag with glass in it at her. The bag allegedly missed the Netflix alum and instead struck their 2-year-old child, leading 911 to be called.
An ambulance arrived on scene and first responders thought it would be best if the child went to the hospital so Christine reportedly went with him, according to an update from TMZ.
Dumontet remains in custody for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, on a $30k bail.
Quinn was not spotted when the tech entrepreneur was being apprehended. The couple have been married since 2019. Jail records show he was arrested at 2 PM and booked at 5:54 PM.
In 2022, it was revealed that Quinn would not return to the reality series after starring in the first five seasons.
During her final season, Quinn was embroiled in scandal when costar Emma Hernan claimed she bribed a client with $5,000 to quit working with her, an accusation Quinn vehemently denied.
"I would never bribe a client. I've never bribed a client. I don't need to bribe a client, because they'll work with me organically," Quinn told PEOPLE.
She previously exited the Oppenheim Group real estate firm to launch her and Dumontet's new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen. "I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn said about the move. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."
Jason Oppenheim, her former costar, said her exit from the show was right on time as he believed fans were "tired" of the constant drama between her and others on Selling Sunset.
"I think people were tired of watching that dynamic continue season after season," he told Page Six. "So I think, if anything, it's provided a breath of fresh air for the office and for the show."