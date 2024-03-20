Cuffed: 'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn's Husband Arrested for Assault With Deadly Weapon After Incident Involving Their 2-Year-Old

Sources with knowledge of the situation said a verbal argument erupted between Quinn and Dumontet, claiming she told officers on the scene that her husband had thrown a bag with glass in it at her. The bag allegedly missed the Netflix alum and instead struck their 2-year-old child, leading 911 to be called.

An ambulance arrived on scene and first responders thought it would be best if the child went to the hospital so Christine reportedly went with him, according to an update from TMZ.

Dumontet remains in custody for assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, on a $30k bail.