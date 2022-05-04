Getting The Boot? Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Reveals If She Would Fire Christine Quinn After Non-Stop Drama

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald spoke out about the non-stop drama involving Christine Quinn and revealed whether or not she would fire her costar from the reality series if given the power.

"I know she's entertaining and good for the show, but she's also taking away from the whole vision and the whole message that we were trying to send out, which is like, you can. Women can be boss b------," Fitzgerald shared about why she is conflicted during today's new episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef.