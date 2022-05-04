Getting The Boot? Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Reveals If She Would Fire Christine Quinn After Non-Stop Drama
Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald spoke out about the non-stop drama involving Christine Quinn and revealed whether or not she would fire her costar from the reality series if given the power.
"I know she's entertaining and good for the show, but she's also taking away from the whole vision and the whole message that we were trying to send out, which is like, you can. Women can be boss b------," Fitzgerald shared about why she is conflicted during today's new episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef.
Fitzgerald noted that if Quinn was a "top producer," she could get away "with a lot more" of her reality TV antics.
The Oppenheim Group VP said that although she was promoted to Quinn's boss this season, she doesn't want to stir up drama and would much rather have "peace in the office."
As for whether fame has changed Quinn, Fitzgerald admitted she wasn't sure.
"I think probably I think it takes your whatever, your, your worst quality maybe, and it, and it exasperates like that … So, if you're insecure, if you are narcissistic … I think like all that, this stuff going on, it just elevates it," the realtor associate continued.
Rumors have been swirling that Quinn was fired as she is no longer listed as one of the Oppenheim Group agents on the brokerage's website. "It was Christine's decision to leave the Oppenheim Group," a source told Us Weekly amid the speculation.
Plus, she noticeably missed the season 5 reunion. Quinn didn't film after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.
Fitzgerald wasn't buying that story, however, having previously expressed her theory that it was a cover.
She was asked about it being true in late April, telling TMZ, "I mean, me personally? No, because we all tested on Tuesday and again on Friday."
During her podcast interview, Fitzgerald hinted that her brokerage's president, Jason Oppenheim, was also torn over how to proceed with Quinn.
"I think he had really high hopes for her in the beginning," Fitzgerald said. "If she could just focus her energy on business, instead of drama, she would be great, but we can't control her … He's a loyal guy and he doesn't like to cut people off unless he feels he's given him every single chance. But, you know, I can't say anymore."