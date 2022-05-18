Christine Quinn TRASHES 'Selling Sunset' Producers In Bombshell New Interview
Christine Quinn spoke out about the drama surrounding her on the hit reality TV show Selling Sunset during a bombshell new podcast interview in which she also slammed the producers of the program for “manipulating” and “intimidating” the women featured on the show, Radar has learned.
In a shocking development that comes following Quinn’s departure from The Oppenheim Group – the real estate company featured throughout Selling Sunset – the 33-year-old Netflix star spoke to the podcast Call Her Daddy for their newest episode released Tuesday night.
“Was there ever a conversation where they told you you would become the bad guy?” the podcast’s host Alexandra Cooper asked the superstar realtor.
“Absolutely, absolutely,” Quinn responds. “Organically, working at the office, that was the office, that was our tight knit girls…we did work in the office every day together, we loved each other. But then cameras got involved.”
“We were approached that it was going to be this women empowerment, women in business, working together in real estate, and then it wasn’t that way at all,” she revealed. “It all spiraled.”
Making the new interview even more surprising is the fact that Quinn claimed she was not fired from The Oppenheim Group and her role on Selling Sunset, but she told the show’s producers before the new season that she was planning on leaving the group to focus on her and her husband’s new company, RealOpen.
“I told production going into it, I said ‘Listen, I’m leaving The Oppenheim Group, you guys know that. So, let’s get creative with the story lines and let me talk about my own brokerage,’” she said.
“To which they completely edited out, because that’s not a convenient storyline. That’s not fun.”
Quinn then revealed that rather than focus on her departure from the real estate group due to her and her husband’s new company, the producers instead inserted a fabricated storyline focusing on the bribery scheme.
“Which really irritated me,” Quinn said regarding her scenes promoting RealOpen getting cut from the show in favor of the fake bribery storyline. “I had no idea that was going on until people sent me clips. And I was horrified.”
Later on in the interview, Quinn slammed the producers further by suggesting they “manipulate” and “harass” the women on the show in an effort to add more drama before shooting certain scenes.
“I know how it works, I don’t take anything [the producers] say to heart, but new girls coming in do,” she told Cooper. “But they do everything they can to amp the girls up, to rile the girls up.”
“It is a male dominated industry in the production field, to which they manipulate women, they harass them, they just mentally torture and intimidate them.”
Although Quinn has recently confirmed her departure from The Oppenheim Group, she has also confirmed her return to Selling Sunset despite problems with the producers and the fact she will be working at RealOpen full-time.