Christine Quinn TRASHES 'Selling Sunset' Producers In Bombshell New Interview

Christine Quinn spoke out about the drama surrounding her on the hit reality TV show Selling Sunset during a bombshell new podcast interview in which she also slammed the producers of the program for “manipulating” and “intimidating” the women featured on the show, Radar has learned.

In a shocking development that comes following Quinn’s departure from The Oppenheim Group – the real estate company featured throughout Selling Sunset – the 33-year-old Netflix star spoke to the podcast Call Her Daddy for their newest episode released Tuesday night.