'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Obtains Emergency Protective Order Against Husband Christian Dumontet as He Sits in Jail
Christine Quinn is determined to keep her family safe. The former Selling Sunset star has obtained an emergency protective order from her entrepreneur husband, Christian Dumontet, as he continues to sit in jail after being arrested on a felony following a domestic dispute with Quinn, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Dumontet was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked for assault with a deadly weapon. Quinn told police that her tech hubby allegedly threw a bag with glass in it at her during their argument — but the bag reportedly hit their two-year-old son. Dumonetet was handcuffed and taken to jail while wearing his bathrobe.
Their child was transported to the hospital in an ambulance, TMZ reported.
Dumontet's bail was set at $30k, and as of this post, RadarOnline.com can confirm he's still in lockup. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told us that he's "still in custody" and sitting in a jail cell in South L.A.
Meanwhile, Quinn isn't taking any chances.
Sources spilled that law enforcement allegedly offered the Netflix alum, 35, a seven-day emergency protective order against her husband. Quinn reportedly accepted the order, giving herself and their son protection from Dumontet for the next week.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Quinn for comment
Photos showed the embarrassing arrest, revealing the CEO being dragged out into a cop car while barefoot and wearing a white bathrobe. Quinn walked down the aisle with Dumontet in 2019, and they welcomed their first and only child in November 2021.
This isn't the first time cops have responded to the reality star's home.
Law enforcement was also back at Quinn's residence on Wednesday with guns drawn to conduct a “building search.” After searching the mansion, they concluded "there was no issue," according to Page Six. Sources shared that Quinn and her son are not staying at the residence right now, and the visit was done out of an abundance of precaution.
Quinn was also the victim of an attempted armed robbery in March 2022, in which two individuals attempted to break into her multi-million mansion as her then-infant son slept feet away. She recalled the terrifying incident by sharing a video recording of their attempted crime.
Footage showed two men trying to bust through their large master bedroom window; however, the heavy-duty glass her now-jailbird husband had installed prevented them from getting in.